Clean Eatz Café Opens New Location in Johnson City, TN at Hamilton Place Town Center

Now Open at 2049 Hamilton Pl, Johnson City, TN 37604 for Lunch, Dinner, and Weekly Meal Plans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Café is now open in Johnson City, Tennessee, bringing convenient, balanced meals to the community at Hamilton Place Town Center, 2049 Hamilton Pl, Johnson City, TN 37604. The new location officially opened on February 26, 2026 and is now serving customers for lunch, dinner, and weekly meal plans.

Clean Eatz Cafe in Johnson City, TN. Located at 2049 Hamilton Place in Johnson City, Tennessee. Clean Eatz Johnson City serves fresh, fast, affordable food that is fitness-friendly and is also focused on affordable, delicious meal plans with zero subscriptions.

The new Clean Eatz Johnson City location gives local residents a fresh option for healthy lunch and dinner in Johnson City, TN, along with convenient meal plans in Johnson City designed to make weekly eating easier. Guests can visit the café for dine-in or takeout meals, stop in for quick and satisfying food options, or order prepared meal plans for a more convenient way to stay on track throughout the week.

Located in Hamilton Place Town Center, the new café expands Clean Eatz's mission of making healthy food convenient, affordable, and accessible for busy individuals, families, and professionals looking for better everyday meal options in Johnson City, Tennessee.

"Opening our new café in Johnson City is an exciting step for Clean Eatz," said the local ownership team. "We're proud to serve this community with great-tasting food and convenient meal solutions. Whether someone needs lunch, dinner, or weekly meal plans, we want Clean Eatz Johnson City to be their go-to destination."

What Clean Eatz Johnson City Offers

The new Clean Eatz Café in Johnson City, TN is now open and ready to serve guests looking for:

Lunch in Johnson City, TN

Dinner in Johnson City, TN

Healthy restaurant options in Johnson City

Prepared meal plans in Johnson City

Convenient meals for busy schedules

Better-for-you food options for everyday life

Clean Eatz is known for offering flavorful meals built around convenience and balance. The Johnson City café is positioned to serve customers who want a reliable local option for both fresh café meals and weekly meal plans without the stress of constant meal prep.

For anyone searching for meal prep in Johnson City, healthy lunch near Hamilton Place Town Center, or a new restaurant in Johnson City, TN, Clean Eatz Café offers a practical solution for lunch, dinner, and weekly planning.

New Clean Eatz Café in Johnson City, TN Is Now Open

The café officially opened on February 26, 2026, and is now welcoming customers at:

Clean Eatz Café Johnson City

2049 Hamilton Pl

Johnson City, TN 37604

The new location is designed to serve the needs of the Johnson City community for healthy meals, convenient dining, and meal plans all in one place.

For more information, visit the new Clean Eatz Johnson City location in person at Hamilton Place Town Center.

About Clean Eatz

Clean Eatz is a lifestyle brand focused on making healthy eating more convenient, approachable, and sustainable. With café locations across the country and prepared meal plan options built for real life, Clean Eatz helps customers enjoy balanced, flavorful meals for lunch, dinner, and beyond.

Media Contact

Vanessa Vega

VP of Marketing

Clean Eatz

[email protected]

SOURCE Clean Eatz