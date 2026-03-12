Clean Eatz Wraps Powerful Weekend at the Arnold Classic Sports Festival 2026

Held March 6–8, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio, the Clean Eatz booth was built to drive brand awareness, product trial, lead generation, and franchise visibility, with a core message that reflected the brand's all-in lifestyle mindset: "Eat Now. Eat Later." Internal event strategy positioned the Arnold booth to spotlight both Clean Eatz Café and Clean Eatz Kitchen, while creating a true storefront-style experience powered by samples, meal sales, and bounce-back offers.

Throughout the weekend, Clean Eatz served Arnold Classic attendees with a lineup built for the crowd, including The Arnold Bowl, Extra Protein Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese, Extra Protein 5-Cheese Chicken Parm, Basic Brisket & Rice, Protein-rich Breakfast Sammiez, Protein PBJs, Buckeyes, Energy Balls, and the brand's renowned Clean Crunch. Attendees were especially dialed into ingredients, macros, and protein content — exactly the kind of interest that reflects the event's performance-driven audience.

"For Clean Eatz, showing up at the Arnold is bigger than just being at another event," said Vanessa Vega, VP of Marketing at Clean Eatz. "This is home turf for the kind of people who built this brand — people who care about results, discipline, convenience, macros, and living a lifestyle that actually supports their goals. Our roots are in bodybuilding, and that will always be part of our DNA. Getting to stand in that energy, meet our fit fam face-to-face, and put Clean Eatz directly in front of that audience was a powerful moment for our brand."

Clean Eatz's presence at the Arnold was designed to do more than sell food in the moment. The booth centered on turning exposure into long-term brand connection within the Clean Eatz ecosystem well after the festival ended, with attendees visiting stores nationwide in their local communities.

Find a Clean Eatz near you: https://locations.cleaneatz.com/

That approach reflects the broader evolution of Clean Eatz as a brand. What started with bodybuilding roots and a passion for nutrition has grown into a nationwide lifestyle movement serving the fitness community, everyday athletes, families into fitness, gym-goers, and goal-driven customers across the country. Today, Clean Eatz has grown to 125+ locations nationwide, continuing to expand its footprint while serving communities with convenient, balanced options across café dining, grab-and-go, no subscription meal plans, catering, and more.

Clean Eatz's internal marketing strategy also reinforces the brand's identity as more than just a restaurant — positioning it as a lifestyle brand built on convenience, community, quality, and affordability, with strong appeal for gym-goers and customers who want macro-friendly, protein-forward food that fits real life.

The Arnold Classic Sports Festival remains one of the most iconic stages in fitness, strength sports, and bodybuilding culture — making it a natural fit for a brand like Clean Eatz that was born from that world and continues to serve people who live it every day.

"As we look back on Arnold Classic 2026, we're incredibly grateful to everyone who stopped by the booth, grabbed a meal, sampled a product, asked questions, shared their story, or got introduced to Clean Eatz for the first time," Vega added. "To our fit fam, our longtime supporters, and every new face we met in Columbus — thank you. We loved being part of your Arnold weekend, and we're already looking forward to seeing everyone again next year."

Clean Eatz is a lifestyle brand committed to making balanced eating convenient, approachable, and sustainable. With 125+ locations nationwide and a growing community of loyal guests, Clean Eatz offers café dining, grab-and-go options, meal plans, catering, and more for people who want real food that supports real life. Built on a foundation of health, motivation, and community, Clean Eatz continues to serve everyone from bodybuilders and athletes to busy professionals and families looking for better everyday options.

