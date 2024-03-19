Clean Eatz Cooks Up New Products to Bolster Customers' Clean Eating Experience

Health Food Franchise Debuts New LTO and Menu Innovations

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz, America's leading health food restaurant and online meal plan franchise, has announced a variety of menu updates that will add to their cafes meal options and continue to stoke the brand's presence in the online retail space for consumers nationwide. They include the limited-time addition of a Chipotle Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl, the introduction of Lifestyle Waterz, and two new Protein Popcorn flavors.

Cheesy and bold are two words that describe the new Chipotle Chicken Mac & Cheese, which is available in all Clean Eatz Cafes until the end of April. The signature bowl consists of tender chicken, crisp broccoli, creamy queso cheese, whole grain pasta, and Clean Eatz Chipotle ranch sauce. Boldly seasoned, this spin on a classic dish proves you can eat Sunday dinner any day of the week. 408 calories, 8 grams of fat, 39 grams of carbs, and 45 grams of protein.

The new variety line of Lifestyle Waterz are a real thirst quencher, containing electrolytes, an immunity blend, and antioxidants, complete with zero calories or sugars. There are a total of 4 mouth-watering flavors: Tropical twist, watermelon, lemonade, and strawberry kiwi.

Kettle Corn and Churro have officially joined the Clean Eatz Healthy Protein Popcorn flavor selection. The innovative retail items, available for purchase online, are made with premium ingredients and packed with protein, and the perfect snack for health-conscious individuals who crave a tasty treat without compromising their nutritional goals.

"We're constantly on the lookout to keep up with consumer food trends and purchasing preferences, which is what has fueled the creation of many of our fan-favorite menu items," said Clean Eatz Co-Founder Evonne Varady. "It's also what launched Clean Eatz into the retail space not long ago; what we saw as a natural progression towards making our health-conscious, affordable health foods as accessible to the masses as possible."

To learn more about how you can bring Clean Eatz to your community, visit https://cleaneatz.com/franchise.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ

Clean Eatz, which launched in 2011 and started franchising in 2015, was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, as a means of helping individuals and families change their lives by providing them with better nutrition options, a steady dose of health and wellness education, and a diverse support community that's committed to helping each other in becoming their best selves. By supplying such healthy alternatives, the Clean Eatz brand has continued to win over communities with their dine-in, grab-n-go, catering, marketplace, and weekly online meal plan selections. With 100-plus locations operational and 87 in development, the franchise will likely be coming to an address near you soon.

