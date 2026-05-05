Clean Eatz Kitchen Introduces New Pizza Flavors on QVC Wednesday

Healthy Frozen Pizza Brand Expands QVC Assortment with Traditional Favorites

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen returns to QVC Wednesday with a new assortment of cauliflower crust pizzas, introducing three classic flavors: Cheese, Hawaiian, and Pepperoni. The announcement marks the first QVC appearance for the healthy frozen meal company in two months.

Co-Founder Evonne Varady will showcase the new pizza varieties on QVC's Gourmet Holiday Wednesday, offering customers familiar flavors with Clean Eatz Kitchen's signature approach: 22 grams of protein per pizza on a naturally gluten-free cauliflower crust.

Clean Eatz Kitchen Logo Clean Eatz Kitchen Cauliflower Crust Protein Pizzas

"We listened to our customers who wanted the classics," said Varady. "These are the pizzas everyone grew up with—cheese, Hawaiian, pepperoni—but with the nutrition and quality ingredients people expect from Clean Eatz Kitchen."

New Pizza Flavors Debuting on QVC:

Classic Cheese Pizza – Traditional mozzarella on cauliflower crust with 22g protein

Hawaiian Pizza – Ham and pineapple with mozzarella on cauliflower crust

Pepperoni Pizza – Premium pepperoni with mozzarella on cauliflower crust

Each pizza cooks in under 10 minutes and features Clean Eatz Kitchen's naturally gluten-free cauliflower crust, making them a convenient option for busy families seeking healthier frozen meal alternatives. The six-count packages are priced at $59.98 with free shipping and QVC's Easy Pay option of three payments of $19.99.

The pizzas join Clean Eatz Kitchen's existing product line of prepared meals, breakfast items, and snacks, all available for nationwide shipping with no subscription required.

"QVC allows us to reach customers across the country who want convenient, nutritious options without sacrificing taste," Varady added. "These new flavors make healthy pizza accessible to even more families."

Clean Eatz Kitchen ships all products frozen nationwide. The new pizza assortment will be available at cleaneatzkitchen.com and QVC.com following Wednesday's debut.

Tune in to QVC Wednesday, 5/6, or shop anytime at cleaneatzkitchen.com.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ KITCHEN

Clean Eatz Kitchen is a Wilmington, North Carolina-based company specializing in chef-crafted, macro-friendly frozen meals shipped nationwide. Co-Founded by Evonne Varady, Clean Eatz Kitchen offers prepared meals, cauliflower crust pizzas, breakfast items, and snacks with no subscriptions required.

For more information, visit cleaneatzkitchen.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Vanessa Vega

Clean Eatz Kitchen

910-208-0113

[email protected]

SOURCE CE Kitchen Inc