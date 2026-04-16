WILMINGTON, N.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen , the national meal delivery and retail brand, has published a high-protein meal delivery comparison timed to the lead-in to summer fitness season. The report introduces a protein-per-dollar metric — cost per gram of protein delivered — as a more useful measure than per-meal pricing alone when evaluating services for muscle building, weight loss, or GLP-1 medication support.

High Protein Meal Delivery Comparison Report

A protein-per-dollar comparison of meal delivery services shows significant differences across major providers. Trifecta's Performance plan averages 52g protein at $15–$16 per meal with required weekly subscription. Factor's Protein Plus delivers 30g+ protein at $11–$14 per meal with required subscription. HummusFit offers 20–40g protein at $8–$12 per meal but charges $19.99–$29.99 per order in shipping. CookUnity's high-protein filter delivers 15–50g protein depending on the chef at $11–$14 per meal, subscription required. Clean Eatz Kitchen's High Protein Meal Plan delivers macro-balanced meals developed with registered dietitian input — 35g+ protein per serving — starting at $10.50 per meal for a 6-meal order, with 18-meal bundles at $8.92 per meal, no subscription required, and always-free shipping on all meal plan orders.

The protein-per-dollar metric normalizes for portion size and calorie density, giving a clearer picture of nutritional value relative to cost. At 35g+ protein per meal, Clean Eatz Kitchen's High Protein plan delivers approximately $0.25 per gram of protein at the 18-meal bundle price — a lower cost per gram than Trifecta Performance ($0.30/g) or Factor Protein Plus ($0.37–$0.47/g), before accounting for the shipping costs those services add per order.

High-protein meal delivery serves two converging demand drivers in 2026. The lead-in to summer fitness season drives increased demand for muscle-building and body composition meal options. Simultaneously, the growing population of GLP-1 medication users — estimated at one in eight U.S. adults by a November 2025 KFF poll — requires high-protein, portion-controlled meals to prevent muscle loss during rapid weight reduction. Clean Eatz Kitchen's High Protein Meal Plan addresses both use cases with meals delivering 35g+ protein in 400–600 calorie portions.

"Most meal delivery comparisons lead with price per meal, but for customers focused on protein intake, that number doesn't tell the whole story," said Jason Nista, CEO of Clean Eatz Kitchen. "Cost per gram of protein is the metric that actually matters — and when you run that analysis across the major services, the gap is significant."

The full high-protein meal delivery comparison is available at cleaneatzkitchen.com. Customers on GLP-1 medications seeking high-protein options can also view the GLP-1 meal delivery comparison . The High Protein Meal Plan is available at cleaneatzkitchen.com/products/high-protein-meal-plan-delivery .

About Clean Eatz Kitchen

Clean Eatz Kitchen offers chef-prepared, dietitian-designed frozen meals shipped nationwide. Meal plans include Weight Loss, High Protein, Gluten-Free, GLP-1, and Build Your Own, starting at $8.49 per meal. No subscriptions required. Always-free shipping on all meal plan orders. More at cleaneatzkitchen.com .

Media Contact:

Vanessa Vega

CE Kitchen Inc

910-208-0113

[email protected]

WILMINGTON, N.C.

SOURCE CE Kitchen Inc