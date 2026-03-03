Clean Eatz Kitchen Launches Subscription-Free GLP-1 Meal Plan for Ozempic®, Wegovy®, and Mounjaro® Users

Dietitian-designed, high-protein meals start at $8.99 per serving — the most affordable dedicated GLP-1 meal delivery option without a weekly subscription

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen, the national meal delivery brand has launched a dedicated GLP-1 Meal Plan designed for users of semaglutide (Ozempic®, Wegovy®) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro®, Zepbound®). The plan delivers high-protein, portion-controlled frozen meals starting at $8.99 per serving with no subscription required — making it the most affordable dedicated GLP-1 meal delivery service available nationwide.

A November 2025 KFF poll found that one in eight U.S. adults currently takes a GLP-1 medication. Research shows up to 40 percent of weight lost on these drugs can be lean muscle mass, making high-protein nutrition critical. Clinical guidance recommends GLP-1 users consume 60–100 grams of protein daily — significantly more than the average American diet provides — but suppressed appetite makes hitting those targets difficult without structured, portion-controlled meals.

Several meal delivery services now offer GLP-1-compatible options, but most require weekly subscriptions and charge premium prices. Factor's GLP-1 Approved plan costs $11–$14 per meal with mandatory weekly auto-ship. CookUnity offers a GLP-1 Balance filter at $11–$14 per meal, also subscription-only. BistroMD charges $8–$13 per meal plus $19.95 shipping with required auto-delivery. Clean Eatz Kitchen's GLP-1 Meal Plan starts at $8.99 per meal with zero subscription, free shipping over $85, and a frozen format that lets users eat on their own schedule as appetite fluctuates.

Each meal averages 30 grams of protein and 300–500 calories — the macro profile recommended by healthcare providers for GLP-1 patients preserving lean muscle mass during weight loss. All meals are designed by a registered dietitian and ship flash-frozen via UPS Ground on dry ice. Meals store in the freezer for up to 12 months, eliminating the food waste common with fresh meal delivery services whose meals expire within seven days.

"GLP-1 users don't eat on a subscription schedule, so we don't sell on one," said Jason Nista, CEO of Clean Eatz Kitchen. "Appetite on these medications changes week to week. Our frozen, subscription-free model lets people order when they need meals and stop when they don't — no cancellation, no missed-skip charges, no wasted food."

The GLP-1 Meal Plan is available now at cleaneatzkitchen.com/products/glp-1-meal-plan-delivery. The company has also published an independent comparison of GLP-1 meal delivery services at cleaneatzkitchen.com/pages/best-meal-delivery-for-glp1 and a comprehensive GLP-1 nutrition guide at cleaneatzkitchen.com/a/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-the-glp-1-diet-what-to-eat-for-optimal-results.

Clean Eatz Kitchen offers chef-prepared, dietitian-designed frozen meals shipped nationwide. Meal plans include Weight Loss, High Protein, Gluten-Free, GLP-1, and Build Your Own, starting at $7.50 per meal. No subscriptions required. Free shipping over $85. The brand also operates 500+ retail locations across the United States. More at cleaneatzkitchen.com.

