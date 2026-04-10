Clean Eatz Kitchen Publishes 2026 Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Comparison Ahead of Celiac Awareness Month

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CE Kitchen Inc

Apr 10, 2026, 08:16 ET

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen, the national meal delivery and retail brand, has published a 2026 comparison of gluten-free meal delivery services ahead of Celiac Awareness Month in May. The report evaluates major national services on gluten-free plan availability, ingredient transparency, cross-contamination policies, and true cost — criteria that matter significantly more to celiac and gluten-sensitive customers than to the general meal delivery market.

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Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Report
Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Report

Gluten-free meal delivery options range widely in price and flexibility. Factor offers a gluten-free filter at $11–$14 per meal with a required weekly subscription. BistroMD has a dedicated Gluten-Free plan at $8–$13 per meal plus $19.95 shipping per order, subscription required. Trifecta offers Paleo meals — inherently gluten-free — at $11–$16 per meal with required subscription. CookUnity applies a gluten-free filter to its chef-prepared menu at $11–$14 per meal, subscription required, though meals are prepared in shared kitchen environments. Clean Eatz Kitchen offers a dedicated Gluten-Free Meal Plan starting at $9.50 per meal — with 30-meal bundles as low as $8.17 per meal — with no subscription and always-free shipping on all meal plan orders. Customers can also use the Build Your Meal Plan tool to filter and select gluten-free options from the full menu.

The report highlights a distinction that matters specifically to the celiac and gluten-sensitive population: the difference between a "gluten-free filter" applied to an existing menu and a dedicated gluten-free meal plan with verified ingredient sourcing. Services that apply filters to chef-prepared menus — including CookUnity — prepare meals in shared kitchen environments where cross-contamination risk exists. Customers managing celiac disease or severe gluten sensitivity require ingredient-level transparency that filter-based approaches may not reliably provide.

An estimated 1 in 100 people worldwide has celiac disease, with a significant additional population managing non-celiac gluten sensitivity. For this customer segment, meal delivery is not primarily a convenience decision — it is a health management tool. The comparison is published in advance of Celiac Awareness Month in May to give customers time to evaluate options before the annual increase in awareness-driven purchasing.

"For someone managing celiac disease, a gluten-free filter on a shared kitchen menu is not the same as a dedicated plan with controlled ingredients," said Jason Nista, CEO of Clean Eatz Kitchen. "Our Gluten-Free Meal Plan is built with transparent ingredient lists so customers know exactly what is in every meal — not just that a filter was applied."

The full 2026 gluten-free meal delivery comparison is available at cleaneatzkitchen.com. Customers can order the dedicated Gluten-Free Meal Plan or use the Build Your Meal Plan tool to filter and select gluten-free options from the full rotating menu.

About Clean Eatz Kitchen

Clean Eatz Kitchen offers chef-prepared, dietitian-designed frozen meals shipped nationwide. Meal plans include Weight Loss, High Protein, Gluten-Free, GLP-1, and Build Your Own, starting at $8.49 per meal. No subscriptions required. Always-free shipping on all meal plan orders. More at cleaneatzkitchen.com.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Vega

CE Kitchen Inc

910-208-0113

[email protected]

SOURCE CE Kitchen Inc

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