Clean Eatz Kitchen Returns to QVC This Week with Cauliflower Crust Pizzas and High-Protein Prepared Meals

Co-Founder Evonne Varady Presents Healthy Comfort Food on "Gourmet Holiday" Wednesday and Thursday Evenings

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen , which has sold out multiple times on QVC, returns to the network's "Gourmet Holiday" segment this week with back-to-back appearances Wednesday and Thursday evenings, featuring the brand's popular cauliflower crust pizzas and chef-crafted prepared meals .

Co-Founder Evonne Varady will showcase how Clean Eatz Kitchen has reimagined comfort food classics—from loaded pizzas to creamy mac and cheese—with better-for-you ingredients and balanced nutrition, all while keeping the flavors people crave.

Clean Eatz Kitchen on QVC

"We've proven you don't have to choose between convenience and health," said Varady. "These aren't diet foods—they're delicious meals that happen to fit your goals."

Wednesday's Feature: Cauliflower Crust Personal Pizzas

On Wednesday evening, Clean Eatz Kitchen returns with its cauliflower crust pizzas on QVC in four flavors: BBQ Chicken, Bacon Cheeseburger, Pepperoni, and a Combo. Each pizza delivers 22 grams of protein on a naturally gluten-free cauliflower crust. The six-count package retails for $59.98 with free shipping and QVC's Easy Pay option of three payments of $19.99.

Thursday's Showcase: Ready-to-Heat Prepared Meals

Thursday evening features Clean Eatz Kitchen's prepared meals in Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese, Cheeseburger Bowl, or combination packs. These individually wrapped meals heat in minutes via microwave, stove, or oven—perfect for busy weeknights or meal prep. The six-meal package is priced at $59.98 with free shipping and Easy Pay options.

Clean Eatz Kitchen ships all products frozen nationwide with no subscription required, making healthy eating accessible and convenient for busy families.

"Tune in to QVC's "Gourmet Holiday" segment Wednesday, January 21, and Thursday, January 22. Products are available at CleanEatzKitchen.com and QVC.com .

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ KITCHEN

Clean Eatz Kitchen is a Wilmington, North Carolina-based company specializing in chef-crafted, macro-friendly frozen meals shipped nationwide. Co-Founded by Evonne Varady, Clean Eatz Kitchen offers prepared meals, pizzas, breakfast items, and snacks with no subscriptions required.

