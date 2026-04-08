Clean Elections Reveals 2026 Candidate Debates Moderators and Debate Schedule

PHOENIX, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Elections, Arizona's only non-partisan voter education entity and the body statutorily authorized to run candidate debates, in partnership with the Arizona Media Association (AMA), announces the names of the moderators at the helm of the 2026 statewide and federal candidate debates. The dates and times for the debates of respective offices are available now on the Clean Elections website.

"Moderators play an important role in debates and voters deserve to have skilled journalists in this capacity who will ask candidates the questions they would ask themselves if they were sitting in their chair," said Gina Roberts, Voter Education Director at Clean Elections. "We anticipate moderators will lead an exchange that is substantive, fair and that creates an environment where candidates have the opportunity to get deeper into policy topics."

Statewide and federal debates start at the end of May in anticipation of the July 21 Primary Election. Every debate will be moderated by one or two of the experienced journalists enlisted by the AMA to be on the 2026 Clean Elections Debates moderators roster, including:

Danielle Lerner, an Emmy Award-winning journalist with nearly 20 years of experience working in broadcast media. Lerner grew up in the Valley spending more than a decade working as a local news anchor and reporter in both Southern Arizona and Phoenix.

Kathleen Bade, a 14-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and former news anchor with over 30 years of experience in multiple markets including Phoenix, San Diego, and Los Angeles. Bade is a graduate of Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

Olivia Fierro, an experienced journalist who spent more than two decades in television news reporting and at the anchor desk, developing a keen ability to quickly uncover the nuances of complex topics. Fierro takes great pride in her ability to break through the clutter and get at the heart of the issue with the people she interviews.

Steve Goldstein, an award-winning public radio host and reporter in Phoenix for 25 years. Goldstein is best known for his work at KJZZ/NPR. His innate interest in politics puts him in regular conversations with elected and appointed officials from both major parties.

"Debate moderators are in effect the voice of the electorate and we believe the journalists that we have assembled are absolutely up for this important task," said Tregg White, President and CEO, Arizona Media Association. "We trust in their ability to be impartial while cutting through standard talking points with follow up questions that ensure the exchange remains focused on the issues that impact our residents' daily lives."

As part of the partnership between Clean Elections and the AMA, the primary debates produced at SNEAKY BIG studios located in Scottsdale, Ariz. will be available for live broadcast and will be made accessible to dozens of local media brands including television, radio, and print/digital. There will be statewide simulcasting of major debates, regional simulcasting of local debates, and digital distribution of every debate. All live television debates will be simulcast with Spanish audio translation, an American Sign Language interpreter and closed captioning.

Voters are encouraged to get involved in debates now by submitting questions for respective offices and candidates by emailing [email protected] or calling 602-364-3477 (toll-free at 877-631-8891). Members of the media can submit their request for debate carriage and coverage by emailing [email protected]. Follow Clean Elections on Facebook (@AZCleanElections) and Instagram (@AZCleanElections) for the latest nonpartisan election information.

SOURCE Citizens Clean Elections Commission