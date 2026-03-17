Clean Elections to Produce 2026 Candidate Debates with the Arizona Media Association at New Location

PHOENIX, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Elections, Arizona's only non-partisan voter education entity, statutorily authorized to run candidate debates, announces a continued, innovative partnership with the Arizona Media Association (AMA) for 2026 primary and general candidate debates. The addition of a new production space, SNEAKY BIG studios, assures the caliber of content that voters, candidates and media partners have come to expect from Clean Elections debates.

"Voters rely on our debates to help inform their vote," said Gina Roberts, Voter Education Director at Clean Elections. "Our format is preferred, particularly in highly contested races where it lends itself to compare candidates side by side. It is the only setting where the exchange is intended to be spontaneous so that the public gains a deeper perspective on the candidates vying for offices that are critical to the future of our state."

New this year is the July 21 Primary Election date. It requires primary candidate debates to start in May. A preliminary schedule that includes highly anticipated statewide and congressional offices as well as the legislative debates, solely produced by Clean Elections, is available for preview. Coordination with each candidate will guide the final debates schedule and determine each respective medium and debate format. The most current Clean Elections debates schedule can be viewed on the Clean Election website and will be updated daily through the general election.

"There is nothing more gratifying than supporting our Arizona local media coalition with content that is relevant to their viewers, that meets editorial standards and is a resource to augment their news product," said Tregg White, President and CEO, Arizona Media Association. "We look forward to another successful debate series made possible only with the support of our more than 350 media brands."

In the 2024 election cycle this unique partnership resulted in 80 media partners being active distributors of debates. Debate content was put to use 1,614 times by media brands across TV, digital and radio channels and from when the general debates started to the day after they ended, the total viewing time for all debate-related content was 1,500 hours.

Candidates who received 1% of the total ballots cast in the primary election for their desired office will be invited to participate in the in-studio general debate broadcast. Candidates who are unaffiliated or without a recognized political party designation that qualified for the general election ballot will also be invited.

Debates produced at SNEAKY BIG studios will be available for live broadcast and will be made accessible to dozens of local media brands including television, radio, and print/digital. There will be statewide simulcasting of major debates, regional simulcasting of local debates, and digital distribution of every debate. All live television debates will be simulcast with Spanish audio translation, include an American Sign Language interpreter and CART captioning.

Voters are encouraged to get involved in debates now by submitting questions for respective offices and candidates by emailing [email protected] or calling 602-364-3477 (toll-free at 877-631-8891). Members of the media can submit their request for debate carriage and coverage by emailing [email protected]. Follow Clean Elections on Facebook (@AZCleanElections) and Instagram (@AZCleanElections) for the latest nonpartisan election information.

SOURCE Citizens Clean Elections Commission