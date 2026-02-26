Clean Energy Choice Coalition Unveils 2026 Legislative Agenda

Bipartisan Efforts Aim to Protect Energy Reliability and Affordability in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean Energy Choice Coalition (CECC), joined by bipartisan legislative sponsors and industry partners, announced on Wednesday a four-bill legislative package designed to strengthen grid reliability, protect ratepayers, and ensure Illinois maintains a diverse and resilient energy portfolio while advancing its renewable energy goals.

The announcement comes on the heels of the 2025 Illinois Resource Adequacy Study, which warns of tightening capacity margins, rising costs, and emerging reliability risks in the next 10 years.

The Clean Energy Choice Coalition and its members from the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, Greater Chicagoland Black Chamber of Commerce, and Homebuilders Association of Illinois were joined by Illinois Senators Sue Rezin, Javier Loera Cervantes, Terri Bryant, and Seth Lewis to announce a four-bill legislative package designed to strengthen Illinois' energy reliability and affordability during a press conference on Wednesday, February 25, at the State Capitol in Springfield.

"The Adequacy Study confirms what the CECC has consistently stated," said Lissa Druss, CECC spokeswoman. "Illinois is not prepared to meet its 2035 electrification goals if we are eliminating energy options before they are replaced. Maintaining energy choice is essential to protecting families and businesses from higher costs and significant service disruptions."

The Study projects potential regional capacity shortfalls in both PJM and MISO in the coming years, driven by accelerating electrification, increased load growth, and the retirement of existing energy resources. Capacity auction prices have already reached record highs, signaling sustained pressure on consumer costs if supply diversity continues to narrow.

In response, CECC legislative partners Senators Patrick Joyce, Seth Lewis, Javier Loera Cervantes, and Terri Bryant introduced SB 3929, SB 3970, SB 3979, and SB 4028. CECC emphasized that the legislative package does not roll back Illinois' clean energy ambitions. Instead, it ensures those ambitions are supported by diversified resources, realistic buildout timelines, and consumer protections.

"Illinois can lead in clean energy," said Tom Cullerton, CECC Executive Director. "But, leadership requires reliability. It requires affordability, and it requires keeping all viable energy options on the table as we transition."

The CECC also reiterated its continued commitment to working collaboratively with lawmakers, regulators, labor, businesses, and community leaders to craft policies that balance decarbonization goals with infrastructure readiness and economic stability.

"As the Adequacy Study makes clear, no single resource can meet Illinois' reliability needs," said Cullerton. "A strategy that prioritizes energy choice ensures we meet our climate goals without compromising the families and communities who depend on reliable and affordable energy."

www.OurCleanEnergyChoice.com

SOURCE Clean Energy Choice Coalition (CECC)