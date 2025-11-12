Clean Energy Pioneer Chelle Izzi Named PG&E Chief Commercial Officer

In New Company Role, Izzi Will Shape Strategic Partnerships to Serve Large Commercial and Industrial Customers and Drive Rate-Reducing Load Growth for All Customers

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has named Chelle Izzi its Chief Commercial Officer, effective today. In this new company role, Izzi will lead PG&E's commercial strategy to support California's fast-growing energy needs.

Her focus will include serving large electric customers such as AI-driven data centers, which will help drive rate-reducing load growth and lower costs for all PG&E customers. Serving new and expanding large electric customers will also support local economies by creating jobs, attracting investment and increasing revenue for public services.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chelle to the PG&E family as we continue to work every day to provide clean, resilient energy and create prosperity for the customers and hometowns we serve. Chelle's expertise will help us find new ways to serve California's growing electric demand while staying focused on affordability for our customers," said PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe.

Izzi has more than 25 years of experience leading growth and transformation across the clean energy landscape. She will leverage her work in competitive retail markets at Constellation and CPower, in infrastructure development at NextEra Energy Resources, and as a major PG&E customer at Walmart to help PG&E address the complexities of large-load customers and secure new opportunities for load growth.

"PG&E's electric demand will reach new levels as large commercial customers bring projects online and electrify their vehicle fleets," Izzi said. "Meeting this transformational moment requires a strategic and streamlined approach to deliver for these high-growth customers. I'm passionate about accelerating the energy transition, and there is no better time or place to do so than today at PG&E."

Electric demand set to double

PG&E expects electricity demand on its grid to roughly double by 2040, driven by large customers in industries such as technology, agriculture, retail, education, manufacturing and government. A major contributor will be data centers, which could add up to 10 gigawatts of demand, or enough energy to power 7.5 million homes.

As more customers use electricity, PG&E can spread fixed operations and maintenance costs across more customers. That would mean a lower cost per kilowatt-hour for everyone. For every 1 gigawatt of new data center demand, customer bills could drop by 1% to 2%. A 10-gigawatt increase in data center demand could reduce bills by 10% or more.

The same applies to electric vehicles: Adding 1 million EVs to the grid would reduce bills by at least 1%.

Izzi is a pioneer in the eMobility, or EV fleet, space. Major ventures she has launched include Walmart's public EV charging network; the zero-emission fleet network Greenlane; and NextEra Mobility. Earlier in her career, Izzi held senior leadership roles at Constellation Energy and the United Nations Office for Project Services.

She holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Economics from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

