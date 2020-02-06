Clean Energy Technologies Will Exhibit In Alaska Forum On The Environment

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB : CETY) is pleased to announce it will exhibit in the Alaska Forum on the Environment held on February 10-14, 2020 at the Dena'ina Convention Center in downtown Anchorage. The Alaska Forum on the Environment premier networking event for the clean energy industry where CETY will showcase its products and services to a broad range of commercial and government customers.

The Alaska Forum on the Environment is Alaska's largest statewide gathering of environmental professionals providing a unique opportunity to reach as many as 1,900 individuals from Alaska's businesses, government agencies, and organizations to share information about environmental efforts, products and services.

The conference provides participants with the opportunity to meet representatives from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of the Interior, US Forest Service, CH2M Hill, University of Alaska, ConocoPhillips, and many others.

CETY has recently installed its Clean Cycle TM Waste Heat to Power generator in North Western Region of Alaska and plans to commission it in the second quarter of 2020.

Mr. Kam Mahdi, Chief Executive Officer of CETY, remarked that: "Our clean energy efficient Clean Cycle TM generator captures heat from the project's existing diesel engines producing approximately 1GWH of electricity per year and saves approximately 45,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year. As each new project is installed, we help our customers conserve natural resources and save money."

CETY has submitted a $2million proposal to use its Clean Cycle TM generator at a landfill project in Anchorage.

Mr. Mahdi commented that "there are many remote diesel power generation sites in Alaska that can benefit from CETY's Heat Recovery Solutions providing them with fuel savings, reduction of CO2 emissions and additional incremental revenue. Our upcoming commission in the region will be used as a showcase to demonstrate CETY's Clean Cycle TM waste heat generators. We view the conference as a tremendous opportunity to expand our products into the Alaskan marketplace."

CETY will be showcasing its products at booth # 48 at the Alaska Forum on the Environment. We invite all attendees to visit us at any time during the conference.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability technologies. The Company's principal product is the Clean CycleTM organic rankine cycle heat recovery generator (ORC), offered by CETY's Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions, subsidiary, www.heatrecoverysolutions.com. The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from industrial processes or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's engineering and manufacturing resources support the Heat Recovery Solutions business, as well as CETY's other clean energy technologies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified my words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project," or words of similar meaning. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside our control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and contingencies include, but are not limited to those relating to: changes in general economic and market conditions; future technology performance; market acceptance and adoption of CETY's products and competitive products; the availability of financing; the acquisition and integration of business assets and operations, technologies, or companies; and other risk factors as outlined in CETY's periodic reports, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements were made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events.

