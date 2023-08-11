Clean Express Auto Wash Donates Over $6,000 to Nightingales Harvest

Why:

Clean Express Auto Wash, part of Express Wash Concepts, presented a check to Nightingales Harvest for $6,523.03 on Thursday, July 27th at 1:30 pm.



Funds were raised during the Free Wash Week celebrating the grand opening of the newest Toledo-area Clean Express location in Lambertville, Michigan. The location offered 10 days of free washes to customers with a monetary donation to Nightingales Harvest. The efforts raised $5,523.03 for the pantry. An additional $1,000 was donated by Clean Express's partner, ChemQuest, who specializes in creating high-quality car wash chemicals.



Nightingales Harvest is a pantry and resource center for cancer patients and their families. Nightingales Harvest provides healthy foods, hygiene and cleaning products to cancer patients and their families in the Toledo area and surrounding communities.



"We are happy to support our local communities, and partner with Nightingales Harvest to help ease the burden of a cancer diagnosis for families" said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts.



"Nightingales Harvest is thankful for the partnership with Clean Express and excited to have additional funding to make things a little easier for cancer patients in the surrounding area and thrilled with the donation" said Lisa Eisenbach, founder of Nightingales Harvest.

