Clean Express Auto Wash Donates Over $6,000 to Nightingales Harvest
11 Aug, 2023, 09:33 ET
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Who:
Clean Express Auto Wash
What:
Clean Express Auto Wash presented Nightingales Harvest with a check for $6,523.03 on Thursday, July 27th at 1:30 pm.
Where:
Clean Express Auto Wash
When:
Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 1:30 pm
Why:
