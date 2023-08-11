Clean Express Auto Wash Donates Over $6,000 to Nightingales Harvest

The newest Clean Express team in Lambertville, MI presenting the check to Nightingales Harvest. Funds were raised during Free Wash Week to celebrate the Grand Opening of the first Michigan location.
The newest Clean Express team in Lambertville, MI presenting the check to Nightingales Harvest. Funds were raised during Free Wash Week to celebrate the Grand Opening of the first Michigan location.

Who:             

Clean Express Auto Wash

What:             

Clean Express Auto Wash presented Nightingales Harvest with a check for $6,523.03 on Thursday, July 27th at 1:30 pm.

Where:         

Clean Express Auto Wash
7326 Secor Rd. Lambertville, MI 48144

When:           

Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 1:30 pm

Why:           

Clean Express Auto Wash, part of Express Wash Concepts, presented a check to Nightingales Harvest for $6,523.03 on Thursday, July 27th at 1:30 pm.   

Funds were raised during the Free Wash Week celebrating the grand opening of the newest Toledo-area Clean Express location in Lambertville, Michigan.  The location offered 10 days of free washes to customers with a monetary donation to Nightingales Harvest.  The efforts raised $5,523.03 for the pantry.  An additional $1,000 was donated by Clean Express's partner, ChemQuest, who specializes in creating high-quality car wash chemicals.   

Nightingales Harvest is a pantry and resource center for cancer patients and their families. Nightingales Harvest provides healthy foods, hygiene and cleaning products to cancer patients and their families in the Toledo area and surrounding communities.

"We are happy to support our local communities, and partner with Nightingales Harvest to help ease the burden of a cancer diagnosis for families" said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts.

"Nightingales Harvest is thankful for the partnership with Clean Express and excited to have additional funding to make things a little easier for cancer patients in the surrounding area and thrilled with the donation" said Lisa Eisenbach, founder of Nightingales Harvest.



About Clean Express Auto Wash
Clean Express Auto Wash, part of the family of express car wash brands of Express Wash Concepts, is a leading provider of top-quality car wash services. With multiple locations in the Toledo area, greater Cleveland area and greater Pittsburgh area.  Clean Express Auto Wash combines advanced technology, eco-friendly practices, and exceptional customer service to deliver an outstanding car wash experience.



About Express Wash Concepts
Express Wash Concepts is a trusted name in the car wash industry, operating over 90 car wash locations with five car wash brands including: Moo Moo Car Wash, Flying Ace Car Wash, Bee Clean Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash and Green Clean Express Auto Wash.    With a focus on customer satisfaction, environmental sustainability, and cutting-edge technology, Express Wash Concepts aims to redefine the car wash experience.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

