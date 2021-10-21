Clean Juice CEO Landon Eckles Joins Forbes Business Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landon Eckles, co-founder and chief executive officer of Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Rooted in faith, Landon and his wife, Kat Eckles, founded Clean Juice® in 2015 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with a mission of serving communities and helping them be "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2). Clean Juice exploded onto the quick service/fast casual scene in 2016, growing to more than 115 stores in five years with another 70+ in development. Clean Juice is projected to more than $60M in system-wide sales in 2021. "Joining the Forbes Council is truly a special honor not because I'm among some of the best business minds in our nation, but because I can learn from some of the best business minds in the nation," said Eckles. "The intellectual and experiential mindshare of its members is a true testament to Forbes reputation of quality and value within today's everchanging business landscape. I look forward to actively participating in the exchange of ideas with other members."

Landon was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Landon into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Landon has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q & A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Landon will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

About Forbes Council

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About Landon Eckles

Landon Eckles is a well-respected, award-winning entrepreneurial business leader who is admired by both his professional and personal networks. Rooted in faith, Landon and his wife, Kat Eckles, founded Clean Juice® in 2015 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with a mission of serving communities and helping them be "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2). Clean Juice exploded onto the quick service/fast casual scene in 2016, growing to more than 115 stores in five years with another 70+ in development. Clean Juice is projected to more than $60M in system-wide sales in 2021. Recently, Landon was named for the second straight year the Most Admired Chief Executive Officer by the Charlotte Business Journal. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com .

