Clean Juice Gives Guests Pumpkin to Talk About

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, announced the return of two guest favorites as part of its Fall Featured Items line-up highlighting the seasonal flavor of pumpkin. The elegant and tasteful expressions of fall flavors include The Pumpkin One smoothie and The Fall Bowl (acai bowl). The limited-time offering also includes the return of Wellness Lattes - including The Golden Latte and The Pumpkin Spice Latte - to keep guests cozy during the cold-weather season.

The Pumpkin One - while other major chains fill their pumpkin-themed drinks with sugary syrups, artificial sweeteners, and hidden additives, Clean Juice remains firm in its commitment to bring only the freshest and highest-quality organic fruits and vegetables to their guests with none of the additives, GMOs, or harmful pesticides. Only USDA-certified organic sweeteners like maple syrup make it into their blenders. "Clean Juice loves to serve pumpkin, particularly organic pumpkin without harmful additives or pesticides, to our guests in a full line-up of nutritional smoothies, lattes, and acai bowls," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "Specialized fruits and vegetables from each major season are gifts to be celebrated and we look forward to putting a smile on our guests' faces."

Health and nutrition professionals praise the health benefits of the pumpkin, which is one of the reasons Clean Juice features this superfood each Fall. This plump and nutritious vegetable is a highly nutrient-dense food, rich in vitamins and minerals, and very low on calories. They get their bright orange color from carotenoids - a pigment that gives color to plant parts (think ripe tomatoes and autumn leaves). Carotenoids are beneficial antioxidants that may help protect the body from disease and enhance your immune system.

The Pumpkin Featured Items include all-organic ingredients and are proudly backed by Clean Juice's transparent USDA-certified organic label.

The Pumpkin One Smoothie – Available in either a 16 or 24 oz. smoothie, this leading fall featured item is made with organic pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, banana, vanilla, maple syrup, and almond milk.

The Fall Bowl – This fan-favorite from last fall features acai blended with organic pumpkin, maple syrup, pumpkin spice, almond milk and is topped with granola, banana, and pumpkin seeds.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte – New to the wellness latte family, this latte features coconut milk, pumpkin, coconut sugar, arabica coffee, MCT oil powder, lion's mane mushroom dual extract, reishi mushroom dual extract, Chaga mushroom dual extract, Ceylon cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, vanilla & clove.

The Golden Latte – This wellness latte features coconut milk powder, coconut water, turmeric, Ceylon cinnamon, ginger, turmeric extract, cardamom, Himalayan pink salt, ground vanilla, and black pepper extract.

Recently named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year and #21 of the top fast-food brands to watch, Clean Juice was founded on nutritious product innovation that focuses on a variety of organic fruits and vegetables harvested during each season while bringing those unique premium ingredients together into masterful concoctions of healthy, fast food. To learn more about the Clean Juice story, its core values, and its menu, visit www.cleanjuice.com. For franchising opportunities, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. In 2021, professional athlete and philanthropist, Tim Tebow, became the first Clean Juice national ambassador after signing a multi-year agreement. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

