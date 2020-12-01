Clean Juice Heats Up Winter with New Organic Soups, Seasonal Flavors, and Organic Coffee

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, unveiled today its new winter seasonal menu. On the heels of the launch of new organic wraps in June, this seasonal menu further expands Clean Juice's current core offerings of organic smoothies and fresh and cold-pressed juices by adding new organic soups, new organic coffee, and new seasonal flavors including the Sweet and Savory toasted wrap.

Clean Juice also announced a new coffee offering in partnership with Purity Coffee®. Aligned with Clean Juice's philosophy of "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Purity Coffee is the only coffee company that specifically roasts to keep acrylamides low and tests for toxins to maximize the reported health benefits of consuming coffee. Made with a complimentary sweetener, the Purity Coffee goes perfectly with the Breakfast Wrap to start our guests' days organically. Organic soups continue Clean Juice's expansion into the organic food space and broadening its reach in serving truly healthy and organic food to families on the go. Clean Juice will add three new organic soups including Tomato Bisque, Chicken Noodle, and Coconut Lentil and rotate them as a soup of the day offering throughout its winter seasonal limited time menu.

Organic soups continue Clean Juice's expansion into the organic food space and broadening its reach in serving truly healthy and organic food to families on the go. Clean Juice will add three new organic soups including Tomato Bisque, Chicken Noodle, and Coconut Lentil and rotate them as a soup of the day offering throughout its winter seasonal limited time menu.

Tomato Bisque – This American classic is made with vegetable stock, tomatoes, whole milk, heavy cream, tomato paste, corn starch, onions, canola oil, basil, and spice. It has a creamy texture and a rich, flavorful profile. This soup, served on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, pairs perfectly with its Kids Cheesy Wrap and Cali Wrap, a top-seller.

– This American classic is made with vegetable stock, tomatoes, whole milk, heavy cream, tomato paste, corn starch, onions, canola oil, basil, and spice. It has a creamy texture and a rich, flavorful profile. This soup, served on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, pairs perfectly with its Kids Cheesy Wrap and Cali Wrap, a top-seller. Chicken Noodle – A cold winter day delight made with organic chicken, carrots, onions, pasta, celery, organic butter, garlic, basil, parsley, cornstarch, and spice. This addition brings nostalgia and familiarity with an updated fully organic ingredient base. This fan-favorite will be served on Tuesdays and Fridays.

– A cold winter day delight made with organic chicken, carrots, onions, pasta, celery, organic butter, garlic, basil, parsley, cornstarch, and spice. This addition brings nostalgia and familiarity with an updated fully organic ingredient base. This fan-favorite will be served on Tuesdays and Fridays. Coconut Lentil – Tasty and sweet, this lentil-based soup is made with organic lentils, onions, coconut milk, carrots, spinach, garlic, corn starch, canola oil, curry powder, lemon juice, sea salt, and spices. This offering adds a modern, trendy flair to the soup menu. This soup will be served on Sundays and Wednesdays.

In addition to new organic soups, Clean Juice introduces three new seasonal menu items within its current core offerings, including:

The Elderberry Bowl (Acai Bowl) – Acai blended with Cherries, Banana, Almond Milk, Elderberry, Cacao, Hemp Protein, Maple Syrup & Coconut Oil topped with Granola, Goji Berries, Coconut Chips & Cacao Nibs. Acai is a superfood from South American packed with antioxidants and provides amazing immune-boosting benefits and even more with elderberry, another well-known immune-booster.

Acai blended with Cherries, Banana, Almond Milk, Elderberry, Cacao, Hemp Protein, Maple Syrup & Coconut Oil topped with Granola, Goji Berries, Coconut Chips & Cacao Nibs. Acai is a superfood from South American packed with antioxidants and provides amazing immune-boosting benefits and even more with elderberry, another well-known immune-booster. The Sweet & Savory Wrap – Toasted Flatbread Wrap with Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Spinach, Dates, Walnuts & Tessemae's Green Goddess Dressing. This new wrap epitomizes the comforts and tastes of the season and pairs perfectly with a new organic coffee from Purity Coffee.

Toasted Flatbread Wrap with Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Spinach, Dates, Walnuts & Tessemae's Green Goddess Dressing. This new wrap epitomizes the comforts and tastes of the season and pairs perfectly with a new organic coffee from Purity Coffee. The Chocolate Cherry One – Richness defined in this smoothing made with Bananas, Cherries, Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Cacao & Vanilla. Back by popular demand, this is an incumbent from last season's winter menu and continues to be a fan favorite for the season.

"As convenience and variety become more important to our guests, we will continue to pour energy into offering organic food options to complement our smoothies and juices, and continue to entice our raving fans to continue to come to our restaurant," said Quick Chadwick, Vice President of Marketing for Clean Juice. "By adding organic soups, a new wrap, and a new acai bowl, and new organic coffee, we hope to become a three-meal-a-day quick service restaurant and save our valued guests time while offering them a healthy product all day long."

Clean Juice also announced a new coffee offering in partnership with Purity Coffee®. Aligned with Clean Juice's philosophy of "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Purity Coffee is the only coffee company that specifically roasts to keep acrylamides low and tests for toxins to maximize the reported health benefits of consuming coffee. Made with a complimentary sweetener, the Purity Coffee goes perfectly with the Breakfast Wrap to start our guests' days organically.

Ushering in the Clean Juice line of Purity Coffee products, two seasonal, 'Wellness Lattes' will be available at Clean Juice – The Golden Latte and the Red Velvet Latte.

"Adding soups, Purity Coffee, and wraps earlier this year, in conjunction with our winter season LTO, adds tremendous value toward serving a growing demographic of people looking for healthier food and drink options, especially foods that have become staples of American food fare," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "Based on feedback from millions of our guests, we are excited to continue expanding our menu with seasonal items and new flavors, while creating the foods we loved growing up made with healthy, organic ingredients."

Seasonality is a valued concept at Clean Juice that focuses on the brand's ability to continuously offer innovative, fresh, organic, healthy menu items, which is part of the Clean Juice core philosophy.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

Press Contact: Quick Chadwick/ [email protected]/ 678-637-5552

SOURCE Clean Juice

Related Links

http://www.cleanjuice.com

