CLEAN JUICE LAUNCHES 20-CENT ORGANIC JUICE PROMOTION FOR 2025

Organic Juice Bar makes healthy habits more accessible with discounted cold-pressed juices through Jan. 31

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, is offering customers the opportunity to purchase a signature cold-pressed juice for just 20 cents with any $25 purchase at participating Clean Juice stores between now and Jan. 31, making premium organic beverages more accessible as Americans pursue their 2025 health goals.

Clean Juice

The promotion features the brand's most popular blends, including Spicy Peach — a nutrient-rich combination of organic peach, apple, orange, lime and habanero. The Clean Juice cold-pressing process maximizes nutrient retention while maintaining the pure and organic integrity that distinguishes the brand from conventional juice bars.

Since its 2024 acquisition by Brix Holdings, Clean Juice has strengthened its position as a leader in organic juice bars. The brand's comprehensive menu features 100% USDA-certified organic cold-pressed juices alongside wellness-focused smoothies, bowls and toasts with options like The Recovery One smoothie, packed with almond butter, almond milk, banana, honey and strawberries.

"In a market flooded with artificial ingredients, consumers deserve the real deal — a truly clean juice," said Sherif Mityas, BRIX Holdings CEO. "While many focus on health resolutions at the beginning of the year, we're committed to supporting authentic wellness journeys year-round through pure, organic juice offerings with zero additives. This promotion makes the clean food movement accessible to everyone seeking genuine nutrition to kick-start a year of healthier eating."

The promotion arrives just in time for National Fresh Squeezed Juice Week (Jan. 19-25). Clean Juice's commitment to real ingredients sets it apart from conventional juice bars that often rely on preservatives and added sugars.

For more information about Clean Juice menu options and locations, visit cleanjuice.com.

ABOUT CLEAN JUICE

Founded in 2016, Clean Juice® is the only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of a clean diet and making real ingredients easily accessible for all. Clean Juice is known for its fresh, high-quality ingredients and focus on overall health, wellness and nutrition for its communities. Clean Juice offers only USDA-certified organic cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices and smoothies as well as other nutritiously clean menu items such as wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls and toasts, all in a warm and welcoming retail experience. The organization was acquired in May 2024 by CJ Fresh Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BRIX Holdings LLC, a Dallas-based multi-brand company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. Clean Juice continues to innovate and grow, with more than 65 stores across 19 states. For more information about Clean Juice, please visit www.cleanjuice.com .

Media Contact:

Abby Boroski

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Clean Juice