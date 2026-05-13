CLEAN JUICE LAUNCHES SPARKLERS, A FRESH-PRESSED ALTERNATIVE TO ARTIFICIAL FAST-FOOD REFRESHERS

Three vibrant flavors hit menus nationwide for a limited time, joining the season's hottest beverage trend

DALLAS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the national juice bar franchise known for its commitment to fresh, real ingredients, is launching Sparklers, a new limited-time line of sparkling fruit beverages in three flavors: Cucumber Ginger-Aid, Blue Citrus and Pineapple Mango Citrus.

As major fast-food chains race to stake their claim in the booming refresher space, Clean Juice Sparklers offer a clean alternative made with fresh-pressed juices, whole-food ingredients and no artificial syrups, no artificial colors or dyes, and no additives. Sparklers are available at locations nationwide.

The Sparkler lineup

The Sparkler lineup includes three flavors of real fruit-juice drinks, each built on a sparkling water base to deliver both visual impact and nutritional value:

Cucumber Ginger-Aid: Fresh apple juice, fresh ginger juice, fresh cucumber juice and fresh cucumber slices

Fresh apple juice, fresh ginger juice, fresh cucumber juice and fresh cucumber slices Blue Citrus: Fresh pineapple juice, fresh lemon juice, fresh apple juice, blue spirulina and frozen blueberries

Fresh pineapple juice, fresh lemon juice, fresh apple juice, blue spirulina and frozen blueberries Pineapple Mango Citrus: Fresh pineapple juice, fresh lemon juice, fresh orange juice, turmeric and frozen mango

From anti-inflammatory ginger and turmeric to antioxidant-rich blue spirulina and frozen blueberries, each Sparkler is crafted with functional ingredients that no conventional fast-food refresher can match.

"Sparklers represent everything that makes Clean Juice different," said BRIX Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas. "The refresher category is exploding right now, and consumers are paying more attention than ever to what's actually in their drinks. We saw an opportunity to offer a craveable, delicious beverage that delivers refreshing, real fruit goodness."

Sparkle Your Lunch: $3 add-on deal

Clean Juice is also introducing Sparkle Your Lunch, a limited-time promotion that lets guests add any 16-ounce Sparkler to a handheld order (toast, sandwich or wrap) for just $3 as an easy, affordable way to round out a meal with something refreshing and real.

Clean Juice Sparklers are available at locations nationwide through Sept. 15. For the nearest location and more information, visit cleanjuice.com.

ABOUT CLEAN JUICE

Founded in 2016, Clean Juice® is a national juice bar franchise known for its fresh, high-quality ingredients and focus on overall health, wellness and nutrition, offering cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices, plus smoothies, bowls and other nutritiously clean menu items, such as wraps, sandwiches and toasts. With 50 locations across 16 states, Clean Juice is owned by CJ Fresh Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BRIX Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based multi-brand company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. For more information about Clean Juice, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

Media Contact:

Abby Boroski

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817-329-3257

SOURCE Clean Juice