Clean Juice Opens First Store in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, announced its move into the Land of 10,000 Lakes with Edina being the site for the first of three locations to open in Minneapolis.

Clean Juice's rise from an experiment in the kitchen of Landon and Kat Eckles to one of the nation's fastest-growing USDA-certified, organic, fast-casual brands is one for the record books. Its impressive and continuous growth is attributed to the power of its brand recognition, which is synonymous with living a clean, healthy, nutritious lifestyle. Passionate about organic foods, Sherri's life is guided by her love of God, family, and healthy living - all core attributes of the brand. This all came together while visiting her son in Minnesota. He calculated that if she lived an average lifespan, and remained in Illinois where he only saw her a few times per year, there weren't many occasions left for them to enjoy one another. That changed everything for Sherri and the idea of living closer to her children became a reality.

Franchise Partner Sherri Fink fell in love with the brand's offering of all organic, nutrient-dense food options as a loyal guest while living in Park Ridge, Illinois. Her experience inspired her to bring more healthy food options to Minnesotans. The new Clean Juice Edina is located in Nolan Mains shopping plaza at 3943 Market Street and will celebrate its grand opening on October 16th, 2021.

"Sherri's passion for her faith, family, and healthy living is exemplary of what we look for in our Franchise Partners," said Landon Eckles, co-founder, CEO, Clean Juice. "While she may not have direct food experience, she possesses the passion, drive, and servant's heart inherently needed to succeed as a Clean Juice Franchise Partner. We are very proud of her and are extremely excited to introduce the Clean Juice brand to the great state of Minnesota."

Sherri worked as a flight attendant for 36 years before taking a COVID-19-inspired retirement package, setting her on a path toward becoming a Clean Juice Franchise Partner. Choosing Clean Juice was an easy choice. Passionate about organic foods, Sherri's life is guided by her love of God, family, and healthy living - all core attributes of the brand. This all came together while visiting her son in Minnesota. He calculated that if she lived an average lifespan, and remained in Illinois where he only saw her a few times per year, there weren't many occasions left for them to enjoy one another. That changed everything for Sherri and the idea of living closer to her children became a reality. However, there was one problem. Minneapolis didn't have a Clean Juice. She set out to change that.

"It was that moment I decided to set up my discovery day and bring Clean Juice to Minnesota," said Fink. "I was already in love with the brand, and after meeting with Kat and Landon, there was absolutely no doubt that this is what I wanted to do."

In February of 2021, Sherri started construction of her first Clean Juice, joined the local Chamber of Commerce, promoted the brand in local news and magazines, and launched a door-to-door marketing campaign.

"Minnesotans are extremely passionate about their health and we are extremely excited and proud to open the very first Clean Juice in the city we have grown to love and adore," added Fink.

Clean Juice's rise from an experiment in the kitchen of Landon and Kat Eckles to one of the nation's fastest-growing USDA-certified, organic, fast-casual brands is one for the record books. Its impressive and continuous growth is attributed to the power of its brand recognition, which is synonymous with living a clean, healthy, nutritious lifestyle. Earlier this year, the brand announced a national ambassador partnership with former professional athlete and philanthropist, Tim Tebow. The partnership aligns Clean Juice's core values of healthy, clean living with a focus on raising the nutritional and educational value of organic food and beverage choices available to consumers across the nation.

Recently named to the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year and #21 of the top fast-food brands to watch, Clean Juice was founded on product innovation that focuses on organic fruits and vegetables with no additives, GMOs, or chemicals and making healthy, fast food accessible to all communities. To learn more about the Clean Juice story, its core values, and its menu, visit www.cleanjuice.com. For franchising opportunities, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. In 2021, professional athlete and philanthropist, Tim Tebow, became the first Clean Juice national ambassador after signing a multi-year agreement. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

Media Contact:

Quick Chadwick

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

678-637-5552

SOURCE Clean Juice

Related Links

http://www.cleanjuice.com

