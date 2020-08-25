Clean Juice Taps Amanda Hall as Chief Operating Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, proudly welcomes Amanda Hall as the new Chief Operating Officer for the Clean Juice brand. Amanda will be in charge of operational business development, leading Clean Juice's massive expansion plans across the United States.

Clean Juice - the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Amanda Hall - New Clean Juice Chief Operating Officer - "Healthy in Body, Strong in Spirit" is a core value I share with the brand and the amazing staff, and I am passionate about sharing the health benefits of consuming clean, organic, immunity-boosting foods with communities across this nation."

Amanda is a veteran business development professional with noted experience in franchise expansion. She most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations for Burn Boot Camp in Huntersville, North Carolina. Since 2016, she led the Burn Boot Camp team in laying the foundation toward massive growth. Amanda created and launched a scalable and efficient model growing the brand from 16 to 270 gyms today. During her tenure, Burn Boot Camp has awarded approximately 400 new gyms across 38 states.

"As an avid believer in health and wellness programs personally and professionally, and accustomed to working with an emerging franchise, I am super excited to join the Clean Juice team," said Hall. "The Clean Juice mission of "Healthy in Body, Strong in Spirit" is a core value I share with the brand and the amazing staff, and I am passionate about sharing the health benefits of consuming clean, organic, immunity-boosting foods with communities across this nation."

From a leadership development standpoint, Amanda will be tasked with re-imagining the foundational structure to support the implementation of scalable and efficient models, ushering in an exciting era of massive growth for the Clean Juice brand. Already at more than 100 open stores in less than four years of franchising, Amanda envisions hundreds of units and beyond based on her professional experiences and drive. Her goals not only focus on location growth but mentoring and creating a team of health-minded professionals to take Clean Juice into the next era of its amazing story.

"Kat, I, and the entire Clean Juice family are thrilled to have Amanda join us as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "Amanda brings a dynamic energy to an already passionate team of professionals, and we look forward to working with her as we enter an exciting new era of growth."

Amanda started her career with Verizon Wireless as a sales representative. She moved up the ranks over a 17-year career, learning about each aspect of operations. In her final years with Verizon, she served in a business development role, helping expand the sales and operations workforce into Southern states.

When Amanda isn't focused on growing the Clean Juice organization, she can be found being the best role model to her two daughters, engaged in physical fitness, or throwing down a mean game night to keep her competitive edge sharp.

Clean Juice recognizes the need for better consumer access to organic produce and foods. It supports efforts made by consumers to prioritize nutrition and immunity-boosting ingredients to protect themselves and their families against COVID-19 and other virus-based infections. Using an educational approach, Clean Juice helps guests and families navigate toward healthier food and beverage choices with the perspective that organic food is not only nutritious but also delicious, accessible, and the necessary food for our bodies.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

Media Contact:

Quick Chadwick

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

678-637-5552

SOURCE Clean Juice