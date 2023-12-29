Clean Juice Welcomes 2024 with Exciting Smoothie Challenge

Get Ready to Start Clean and Save Money this New Year with Organic Smoothies and more at Clean Juice!

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announced its latest limited time offer (LTO) designed to support the countless number of people nationwide who make New Year's resolutions targeting eating healthier, and saving money. The Clean Juice January Smoothie Challenge is designed to help people start 2024 off strong in both areas – two of the most common types of resolutions made by Americans year after year.

"Embracing the power of healthy, organic and delicious fruits and vegetables for their nutritional value to our bodies and soul is at the core of Clean Juice," said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. "Our January Smoothie Challenge honors our guests' commitment to their health and financial resolutions and encourages them to remain consistent in their pursuit of a healthier lifestyle."
The nationwide LTO offers all guests who purchase a total of 20 smoothies - limited to one smoothie per day - during the month of January on the Clean Juice App receive a $100 rewards credit to use during the month of February. The $100 credit can be used to enjoy the many other all organic food and beverage items that have become fan favorites including wraps, salads, acai bowls or more smoothies.
The January Smoothie Challenge starts on New Year's Day and ends on January 31st. Guests who complete the challenge have the entire month of February – including this year's extra day for Leap Year – to spend the $100 credit.

For more information on the Clean Juice January Smoothie Challenge, including offer rules and details, visit: https://www.cleanjuice.com/january-smoothie-challenge/.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. The organization has more than 100 open stores, with another 40+ in development. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

Media Contact: Scott Wells, CMO, Clean Juice, [email protected] Phone: 704-918-1217

