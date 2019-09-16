LANDING, New Jersey, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoriKol™, a naturally derived, marine-based tripeptide collagen ingredient from kosher, warm-water fish makes its debut in the US. The ingredient is a clean-label, consumer friendly alternative to bovine and porcine collagen. Through a pioneering licensing deal, Dolcas makes this uniquely efficacious "beauty-from-within" ingredient available to US consumers at a low, clinically supported daily dose of just 1 g. Morikol will be featured at this year's SSW Expo in Las Vegas, booth #6675.

Clean, Marine-Sourced Tripeptide Collagen Hits US Market

MoriKol's proprietary processing method results in a flavorless, odorless, highly pure product that is water- and temperature-stable for use in diverse applications. Unlike traditional collagen ingredients, MoriKol's small, freely absorbable collagen peptides are of very low molecular weight (a 15% tripeptide standard), which allows for a low dosing of the ingredient. Coupled with its convenient capsule delivery format that does not exist in other collagens on the market, MoriKol is a highly bioavailable, more bioactive collagen.

"Collagen is the most abundant protein type in the human body," enthuses Shavon Jackson-Michel, ND, Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs at DolCas. "Supplemental collagen's potential whole-body application, including "beauty from within," joint health, sports performance, and cardiovascular and digestive system support is far-reaching."

Even as popularity of hydrolyzed collagen products has grown at an impressive scale, a 2019 report by the Grand View Research firm notes that the convention of low bioavailability land animal-sourced collagen — with acknowledged risks of transmittable diseases like Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), or Mad Cow Disease, and Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) — still prevail over more appealing marine sources because of the cost differential. MoriKol closes that differential with its unique beauty-from-within collagen preparation that delivers a concentrated dose of highly absorbable peptides.

The Tripeptide Advantage

The novel processing of MoriKol delivers a minimum of 15% of readily utilizable forms of peptides that are absorbed intact. MoriKol also guarantees the delivery of the specific amino acid sequence integral to collagen's structure, glycine-proline-hydroxyproline (GPH), and showing 3% GPH on assay.

"This is a completely novel ingredient," emphasizes Jackson-Michel. "No US-marketed fish collagen has quantified collagen actives at this level of specificity. Many commercially available collagen hydrolysates available collagen hydrolysates require doses between 2.5-10g/day, but offer negligible quantities of bioavailable peptides. Bi- and tripeptides are the smallest absorbable units of collagen, and when provided in a finite amount, provide greater potential for restorative functions, including fibroblast recruitment to damaged areas and collagen formation from bioavailable building blocks."

MoriKol delivers nearly 15 times the amount of intact-absorbed bioactives compared to other collagen brands. This allows for unprecedented low dosage levels of just 1g/day, with comparably shorter clinical effect times. "MoriKol's low dosing avails itself to compact, convenient delivery forms, such as capsules or gummies, and not just powders," Jackson-Michel concludes.

A Warm-Water Edge

"Piscine-sourced collagen products are known for their smaller molecular weights compared to porcine and bovine sources, but even with fish, warm water-sourced marine collagen is believed to have better biocompatibility than cold water options such as salmon and cod, delivering higher levels of the amino acids proline and hydroxyproline — the two essential building blocks of collagen." explains Jackson-Michel.

MoriKol's controlled manufacturing produces a consistent product that is held to rigorous breeding, cultivation, and processing standards. MoriKol's high purity is supported by its clearance of 40+ veterinarian and piscine-specific drug tests, including those for antibiotics, dioxins, PCBs and hormones. MoriKol's quality further extends to a low heavy metal profile, meeting stringent Prop-65 specifications.

Alongside MoriKol, DolCas will showcase four other new, clinically studied ingredient innovations at this year's SSW Vegas show. Curcugen™, the industry's next-generation curcumin with a food-state profile; Bergacyn®, targeting fatty liver and supporting healthy metabolism; TruOliv™, a unique synergistic, whole food olive extract; and Fortiquin™, an innovative sexual health product for men.

