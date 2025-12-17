Clean Rite Center and Darnell Cares Launch Second Phase of Partnership to Provide Hygiene Pantries and Laundry Support for NYC Students

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Rite Center , the neighborhood laundromat superstore and community partner, is expanding its collaboration with Darnell Cares, a nonprofit organization committed to improving the well-being of communities in need. Together, the organizations are launching the second phase of a multi-stage partnership aimed at increasing access to essential hygiene resources for New York City students.

Beginning in January, Darnell Cares will work with public schools across the five boroughs to establish hygiene pantries stocked with toiletries, free laundry cards, and detergent pods. These discreet, in-school pantries will offer students convenient access to the items they need for self-care—while free laundry services at local Clean Rite Center locations ensure that clean clothes are never out of reach.

The program will be launched at a school in the Bronx, where 70% of students live below the poverty line, and another in Queens, where more than half of the students and their families face economic challenges. Additional hygiene pantries will be introduced in schools citywide throughout 2026.

"This partnership represents what's possible when a community steps up for its young people. Together, we're creating safe, discrete spaces where students can access the essentials they need to feel their best. When students feel cared for, they show up differently—in the classroom and in life. That's the impact we're proud to champion," said Darnell Liburd, Founder of Darnell Cares.

Through this initiative, Clean Rite Center and Darnell Cares aim to combat chronic absenteeism linked to a lack of clean clothing and basic hygiene. Chronic absenteeism in NYC schools has been rising since COVID-19, with one in three public school students reported as chronically absent last school year. By providing these critical resources, the organizations hope to remove barriers that prevent consistent attendance and support students' overall well-being.

"Providing laundry cards and detergent pods to kids in need allows them to take care of their laundry at a time and place that works for them. That simple convenience offers something far greater—dignity, confidence, and the feeling of being supported by their community," said Felicia Galitsky, Head of Partnerships at Clean Rite Center.

Clean Rite Center, an approved NYC Department of Education vendor, has a strong tradition of community support. Since 2022, the company has partnered with more than 300 NYC public schools, serving students in temporary housing and donating over $500,000 in laundry services. The expanded collaboration with Darnell Cares continues this work, reinforcing both organizations' dedication to ensuring dignity, access, and opportunity for students in need.

SOURCE Clean Rite Centers