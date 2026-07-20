The wellness brand continues its rapid retail growth with an elevated all-in-one formula designed for today's streamlined approach to nutrition.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Simple Eats (CSE), the health and wellness lifestyle brand redefining the modern supplement aisle through clean ingredients, exceptional flavor, and thoughtfully formulated nutrition, today announced the nationwide launch of its new Protein Powder + Collagen blend at Sam's Club. Now available in 591 locations nationwide, the launch marks another significant milestone in the brand's accelerating retail expansion and continued evolution as one of the fastest-growing names in functional wellness.

Clean Simple Eats expands national retail presence with Sam's Club debut of new Protein Powder + Collagen. By bringing together high-quality protein and collagen in a single scoop, Clean Simple Eats eliminates the need for multiple supplements without compromising on ingredient integrity or flavor.

Designed for consumers embracing a more intentional, simplified approach to daily self-care, the new formula combines 10 grams of grass-fed whey protein isolate with 11 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides (Types I and III) in every serving, delivering two essential nutritional staples in one elevated daily ritual. By bringing together high-quality protein and collagen in a single scoop, Clean Simple Eats eliminates the need for multiple supplements without compromising on ingredient integrity or flavor.

"Everything we create at Clean Simple Eats begins with listening to our community and finding ways to make healthy living feel simpler, more enjoyable, and more sustainable," said Erika Peterson, Founder and CEO of Clean Simple Eats. "Consumers increasingly want products that work harder for them while fitting seamlessly into their everyday routines. Our Protein Powder + Collagen Blend delivers exactly that, premium nutrition with clean ingredients and incredible taste in one convenient formula. As our retail footprint continues to grow, we're excited to make our products even more accessible wherever our community chooses to shop."

As the health and wellness landscape continues to shift toward multifunctional products that offer both convenience and performance, Clean Simple Eats' newest innovation reflects the growing demand for streamlined nutrition without compromise. The blend pairs high-quality whey protein isolate to support muscle recovery and daily protein intake with collagen peptides that promote healthy skin, hair, and nails bringing together two of the most sought-after ingredients in modern wellness into one intentionally crafted formula.

The Sam's Club debut follows a period of strong growth for Clean Simple Eats, including successful expansions into Walmart and Costco, and continued momentum at Target. The brand is now available in more than 6,000 retail locations nationwide, underscoring rising demand for supplements that deliver both efficacy and an enjoyable experience.

More than a retail milestone, the nationwide Sam's Club launch signals the brand's continued commitment to making elevated, clean-label supplements more attainable for consumers across the country. As functional nutrition increasingly becomes part of everyday lifestyle, Clean Simple Eats continues to set the standard for products that seamlessly blend performance, flavor, and simplicity.

Clean Simple Eats Protein Powder + Collagen is now available at Sam's Club locations nationwide for $49.99.

For more information, visit cleansimpleeats.com and follow @cleansimpleeats.

About Clean Simple Eats

Clean Simple Eats is a category-defining health and wellness brand credited with introducing clear protein to the market and reshaping expectations around how protein looks, tastes, and fits into modern life. Challenging a legacy category often associated with chalky textures and artificial ingredients, the brand delivers a new standard where function meets flavor in a way that feels elevated and craveable. Its portfolio of supplements is thoughtfully formulated to be clean, refreshing, and seamlessly integrated into daily routines, transforming wellness from obligation into an experience consumers actively enjoy.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Erika and JJ, Clean Simple Eats is built on a shared passion for fitness, food, and making wellness approachable, balanced, and sustainable for a new generation of lifestyle-driven consumers. All supplements are made with clean, all natural ingredients and contain zero artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors, prioritizing transparency, taste, and performance without compromise. With a loyal and highly engaged community, Clean Simple Eats continues to set the benchmark for supplements that deliver both results and enjoyment.

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SOURCE Clean Simple Eats, LLC