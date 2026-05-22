Clean Simple Eats Frosted Lemonade Just Dropped at Costco®

CSE brings its clean and delicious Clear Protein Soda to 100 Costco® stores delivering premium quality at unbeatable prices

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Simple Eats (CSE), a leading brand in the health and wellness space, is officially launching Clear Protein Soda at Costco®. Beginning May 13th, the brand's best-selling Frosted Lemonade Clear Protein Soda will be available for purchase in the Protein Department of select Costco® stores in the Southwest region and online at costco.com, making it easier than ever for consumers to discover this clean and delicious soda alternative.

A sunshine sipper with a creamy vanilla finish, Frosted Lemonade is a favorite for its tart and juicy flavor, as well as its amazing benefits.

Costco® will carry CSE's bold and bubbly Frosted Lemonade Clear Protein Soda, and this drop brings CSE's iconic crave-worthy flavor to even more shoppers in the Southwest region. A sunshine sipper with a creamy vanilla finish, Frosted Lemonade is a favorite for its tart and juicy flavor, as well as its amazing benefits. Packed with 20g of grass-fed whey protein isolate in every serving, this soda is gentle on digestion and highly effective to support lean muscle, curb cravings, and help consumers consistently hit protein goals without sacrificing taste or flavor.

"It's always been our goal to create supplements that are undeniably clean, 100% delicious, and meant to be enjoyed every day," says Erika Peterson, Clean Simple Eats Founder and CEO. "Seeing Clean Simple Eats Clear Protein Soda at Costco® is so exciting for our team and our community! We are thrilled to be able to offer a clean soda–made with zero sugar and 20g of whey protein isolate–bringing better-for-you options to even more people looking to prioritize their health and wellness goals."

With Costco®'s commitment "to continually provide members with quality and goods at the lowest possible prices," this partnership is a natural fit for Clean Simple Eats. Every Clean Simple Eats product is thoughtfully formulated, non-GMO, third-party tested, and gluten-free. The brand's beloved protein supplements were created to help people increase their protein intake, fuel their day, and feel their best in an easy, delicious way. By expanding into Costco®, CSE is making its premium functional beverages more accessible to consumers, encouraging healthier habits through clean, delicious, and convenient nutrition.

CSE's Clear Protein Soda will be available in 100 Costco® stores and on costco.com beginning May 13, 2026 with the hopes of expanding to all Costco Wholesales nationwide.

About Clean Simple Eats

Clean Simple Eats is a category-defining health and wellness brand credited with introducing clear protein to the market and reshaping expectations around how protein looks, tastes, and fits into modern life. Challenging a legacy category often associated with chalky textures and artificial ingredients, the brand delivers a new standard where function meets flavor in a way that feels elevated and craveable. Its portfolio of supplements is thoughtfully formulated to be clean, refreshing, and seamlessly integrated into daily routines, transforming wellness from obligation into an experience consumers actively enjoy.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Erika and JJ, Clean Simple Eats is built on a shared passion for fitness, food, and making wellness approachable, balanced, and sustainable for a new generation of lifestyle driven consumers. All supplements are made with clean, all natural ingredients and contain zero artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors, prioritizing transparency, taste, and performance without compromise. With a loyal and highly engaged community, Clean Simple Eats continues to set the benchmark for supplements that deliver both results and enjoyment. For more information, visit cleansimpleeats.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Clean Simple Eats, LLC