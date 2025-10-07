CleanArc Data Centers Adds 300MW to Planned Capacity for Virginia Hyperscale Campus

Strategic Land Acquisition Adjacent to the VA1 Campus Positions CleanArc to Deliver 900MW of Hyperscale-Ready Capacity

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanArc Data Centers ("CleanArc"), a developer and operator of renewables-focused hyperscale data center campuses, announced today the acquisition of 87.5 acres of additional land to expand its flagship data center campus in Virginia. Originally planning a 600MW campus, the expansion will enable CleanArc to deliver an additional 300MW of critical power capacity — increasing the campus to nearly 1GW — to support the growing demand for scalable, sustainability-focused, and hyperscale-ready digital infrastructure.

With the first 300MW coming online in 1Q 2027 and the second 300MW currently projected for 2030, the new land acquisition positions CleanArc to deliver a third tranche of 300MW in the 2033-2035 timeframe. The added capacity ensures robust redundancy and resilience, supporting both current market demands and future scalability to maintain a competitive edge.

"Securing this additional land and substantially increasing our planned capacity positions CleanArc to meet the needs of the most demanding hyperscalers," said James Trout , Founder and CEO of CleanArc Data Centers. "We're ensuring our customers have the infrastructure they need to grow, innovate, and operate without limits today and well into the future. Working closely with Caroline County, this expansion will support our customers' growth while reinforcing our dedication to sustainability and making a positive, lasting impact on the local community."

The groundbreaking for the VA1 project is scheduled for Q4 2025.

For more information about CleanArc Data Centers' VA1 data center campus, visit www.cleanarcdatacenters.com .

About CleanArc

CleanArc is an innovative provider of first-of-its-kind, sustainability-focused data center development and operation solutions. With decades of experience in both the data center and energy sectors, CleanArc has assembled the critical components — scalability, renewable energy, and strategic data center production — under one arc for hyperscalers seeking to expand quickly, sustainably, and cost-effectively. Founded by industry veteran James Trout, CleanArc is led by a deeply experienced executive team who have designed, managed, or built 2 gigawatts of state-of-the-art data center facilities — but are unburdened by legacy business practices and dated approaches to the market. CleanArc is delivering the data center of tomorrow, today. To learn more, visit cleanarcdatacenters.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

For media inquiries, please contact:

JSA for CleanArc

+1 866.695.3629

[email protected]

SOURCE CleanArc Data Centers