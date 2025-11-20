CleanArc Data Centers Breaks Ground on 900MW Flagship Hyperscale Campus in Virginia

RUTHER GLEN, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanArc Data Centers ("CleanArc"), a developer and operator of hyperscale data center campuses, announced today the groundbreaking of its flagship campus in Caroline County, Virginia. Offering 900MW of grid capacity, the state-of-the-art data center campus will support the growing demand for scalable, sustainability-focused and hyperscale-ready digital infrastructure.

Governor Glenn Youngkin joined local officials, community partners and CleanArc leadership at the groundbreaking ceremony, celebrating the official start of construction on the project.

"Today marks an important milestone for CleanArc Data Centers and Northern Virginia," said James Trout , Founder and CEO of CleanArc Data Centers. "This new, leading-edge campus reflects our commitment to delivering reliable, efficient and sustainable data center solutions while supporting the local economy and workforce."

The VA1 campus is designed to meet growing hyperscale demand, featuring:

Nearly 1GW of Grid Power : With the first 300MW coming online in 1Q 2027, the second 300MW currently projected for 2030 and another 300MW in the 2033-2035 timeframe, the campus will ensure robust redundancy and resilience, supporting both current demand and future scalability.





: With the first 300MW coming online in 1Q 2027, the second 300MW currently projected for 2030 and another 300MW in the 2033-2035 timeframe, the campus will ensure robust redundancy and resilience, supporting both current demand and future scalability. Comprehensive Sustainability and Efficiency Focus : The VA1 campus incorporates land conservation initiatives, minimal water usage with closed-loop systems and design features to reduce noise and light pollution. At VA1, customers have the option to leverage CleanArc's innovative approach to energy structuring, " True Additionality ," where clean energy is added onto electric grids in the region where the energy is being consumed.





: The VA1 campus incorporates land conservation initiatives, minimal water usage with closed-loop systems and design features to reduce noise and light pollution. At VA1, customers have the option to leverage CleanArc's innovative approach to energy structuring, " ," where clean energy is added onto electric grids in the region where the energy is being consumed. A Design Focused on Scalability and Speed: Using advanced modular data center design and off-site manufacturing, CleanArc will deliver pre-engineered, factory-tested systems to the construction site to reduce complexity, shorten deployment timelines and help customers capture market opportunities faster.

The project is backed by majority investor Snowhawk and minority investors Nuveen and Townsend Group , all committed to driving the next wave of AI and cloud innovation while prioritizing responsible growth and community impact. VA1 is expected to generate approximately $13 million in new annual tax revenue for Caroline County, equivalent to 17% of the county's current general fund. The project will also create at least 50 new full-time jobs in the county and hundreds of additional jobs during the project's construction over the next several years. Additionally, CleanArc is partnering with local vendors and workforce programs to support economic growth in the county.

"We are thrilled to support this project, which represents a significant investment in the future of digital infrastructure and underscores our commitment to building advanced, sustainable facilities that empower businesses and communities," said Brian McMullen, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Snowhawk Partners.

About CleanArc

CleanArc is an innovative provider of first-of-its-kind, sustainability-focused data center development and operation solutions. With decades of experience in both the data center and energy sectors, CleanArc has assembled the critical components — scalability, renewable energy, and strategic data center production — under one arc for hyperscalers seeking to expand quickly, sustainably, and cost-effectively. Founded by industry veteran James Trout, CleanArc is led by a deeply experienced executive team who have designed, managed, or built 2 gigawatts of state-of-the-art data center facilities — but are unburdened by legacy business practices and dated approaches to the market. CleanArc is delivering the data center of tomorrow, today. To learn more, visit cleanarcdatacenters.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

