Cleancult's All-Purpose Cleaner Wins Prestigious Better Homes & Garden 2024 Clean House Award

All Purpose Cleaner in aluminum bottles claims the crown for Best Multisurface Cleaner, as Cleancult charges towards the elimination of single-plastic waste in cleaning rituals.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-warrior home and personal cleaning brand Cleancult today announces that its refillable All-Purpose Cleaner – the first ever filled and ready-to-use aluminum bottles in its category in mass market retail – nabbed the fourth annual Better Homes & Gardens 2024 Clean House Awards as the Best Multisurface Cleaner in the Best Grime Fighters category.

Cleancult was one of the 50 winning brands that turned the judges' heads for its efficacy and role in reducing single-use plastic waste from cleaning routines.

"We are truly honored to be awarded a Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Award this year," said Ryan Lupberger, CEO and Co-founder of Cleancult. "Innovation is part of our DNA and we are proud that our All-Purpose Cleaner is being noticed for changing the cleaning landscape. With efficacy on par with environmental responsibility, this accolade validates our never-ending pursuit of cleaning up plastic waste in the cleaning aisle."

Tested for effectiveness, eco-friendly benefits, efficiency and value, Cleancult's All-Purpose Cleaner was tested on common home challenges, including on different floor types and a slew of surfaces, including kitchen and bathroom. Put to lab-like analysis, the All-Purpose Cleaner proved to tackle various dried-up surface stains such as ketchup, peanut butter, melted cheese and egg whites, as well as addressing toothpaste, makeup and oil-marked windows.

The ready-to-use eternal aluminum bottles are designed to be infinitely refilled. Joined by an entire product portfolio that is Plastic Neutral Certified, as verified by RePurpose Global, 90% of single-use plastic waste is cut from home cleaning routines when paired with Cleancult's patented, 100% recyclable paper-based refill cartons.

With a cruelty-free formula always free from harsh chemicals and available in heaven-scented Lemon Verbena and Wild Lavender, shoppers can get their hands on this award-winning cleaner that's just as powerful on surfaces as it is gentle on the planet at Amazon , select Walmart stores nationwide, and www.Cleancult.com .

About Cleancult

Launched in 2019, Cleancult is tackling the household cleaning industry's dirtiest secret: plastic waste. Cleancult – the first company in the world to successfully package soaps and detergents in patented 100% recyclable paper-based cartons - cultivates a culture of refilling over landfilling. Their innovative system pairs paper cartons and eternal aluminum bottles designed to be infinitely refilled to cut 90% of single-use plastic waste from home cleaning routines. The all-purpose cleaners and dish soaps are the first-ever filled and ready-to-use aluminum bottles in their categories at mass-market retail.

Matching sustainability and efficacy has garnered Cleancult recognition, including Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Award and being crowned a Giga-Guru by Walmart™ for its role in Project Gigaton™. Cleancult was named a 2024 Real Leaders Top Impact Company and featured in Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List under the Sustainability Category. Proudly partnering with U.S. Plastic Pacts, How2Recycle, and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, Cleancult continues to grow its wave of no-plastic fanatics.

Cleancult is available online and at Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, Amazon and more. Discover more at www.cleancult.com . Some cults are toxic. Not us. Follow us @ Cleancult .

