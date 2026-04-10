Cleaner Kit Wins Gold at the 2026 NY Digital Awards, Proving Why 75M Users Trust It to Declutter Their iPhones

The app was awarded a gold medal at the prestigious international awards in the Apps & Software category.

Miami, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleaner Kit, a popular app for decluttering photos, videos, and contacts on iPhones, has taken home the Gold for Best User Interface / Experience at the 2026 NY Digital Awards in the Apps & Software category.

Cleaner Kit is a sleek, AI-powered iPhone utility that frees up storage by intuitively identifying and removing digital clutter.

The NY Digital Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence in digital design and innovation, honoring work that advances digital experiences and sets new industry standards. This season received entries from over 20 countries, spanning independent creators, agencies, developers, and global brands. Together, the winning works reflect a shift toward more intelligent, integrated, and outcome-driven digital solutions—where creativity and technology come together to solve real-world challenges.

Cleaner Kit helps address the challenge of cognitive clutter that our phones quietly accumulate, including thousands of photos, screenshots, outdated contacts, and emails. To solve this, the app provides a guided, intuitive experience for cleaning up media and data.

Thanks to built-in AI, the app automatically identifies what can be reviewed, organized, or removed—helping users make faster decisions with minimal effort. All processing is done locally and on demand, so data never leaves the device, granting peace of mind alongside powerful cleanup capabilities. Furthermore, the app works completely offline.

Cleaner Kit also provides a high level of accessibility. A high-contrast interface and the ability to enlarge text enhance readability, reduce eye strain, and speed up navigation. These features ensure the app is usable by people with diverse needs and provide comfort in various contexts.

"In the cleaning app niche, it's difficult to stand out from competitors, but we found the right approach," said Mikita Tratseuski, Product Manager at Cleaner Kit. "We focused on creating a simple and intuitive design, with a strong emphasis on accessibility. It's great to see that millions of users enjoy using it today."

Cleaner Kit is a sleek, AI-powered iPhone utility that frees up storage by intuitively identifying and removing digital clutter. Trusted by over 75 million users, it efficiently scans and deletes duplicate or low-quality photos and videos, compresses bulky media files, and tidies up contacts and emails, all with minimal input.

The Cleaner Kit app was developed by BP Mobile (AIBY Group).

SOURCE AIBY Group