Cleaning Up at CES 2025: Aiper Debuts New Backyard Cleaning Technology

Aiper, the global leader in smart-yard solutions, announces CES 2025 presence

ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doubling down on its commitment to introduce world-class technologies for the smart-yard ecosystem, Aiper announces plans to attend the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 7-10, 2025. The industry-leader of award-winning robotic pool cleaners, Aiper will be showcasing the latest developments in pool cleaning and backyard maintenance technology, unveiling the brand's most advanced products to date during the show and at its January 8 launch event. Building on its success as a pioneer in the cordless, robotic pool cleaning industry, Aiper is tackling the transformation and simplification of backyard cleaning.

Located at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center, the Aiper booth (#52311) will feature product demonstrations and opportunities to see the company's automated approach to yard care and maintenance. During the launch event on January 8 at 11am PST, attendees will learn more about Aiper's cutting-edge technologies that leverage smart features to ensure precise cleaning, energy efficiency, and minimal homeowner involvement. For a simplified way to tackle outdoor cleaning, Aiper's devices will be tailored for those seeking effortless ways to maintain pristine outdoor spaces without sacrificing leisure time. Additionally, those attending the launch event can expect live entertainment, delicious hors d'oeuvres, and the opportunity to pick up some Aiper branded swag.

"Aiper is redefining what it means to maintain and enjoy your outdoor living space," said Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. "Our presence at CES will highlight a future where technology intersects with homeownership, making backyard maintenance a seamless and convenient experience, allowing homeowners to spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying the outdoors."

In addition to Aiper's presence on the show floor at CES 2025, the company is also planning to participate in CES Unveiled Las Vegas (January 5) and Pepcom Digital Experience! (January 6).

For more information about Aiper cordless robotic pool cleaners, visit www.aiper.com and follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. In 2023 and 2024, Aiper products have been named CES Innovations Award Honorees.

SOURCE Aiper