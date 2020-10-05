CLEANLIFE® Makes Donations of PPE to Support Community, Maintain Awareness

Founder and CEO of CLEANLIFE®, Justin Miller, reminds us that "a lot of attention was placed on frontline workers at the beginning of the pandemic. However, the need for PPE for protection is still there. The number of cases continues to grow and with the fall coming, the numbers are likely to increase. We wanted to help make sure that we could do our share as a community partner."

"Corporate supporters like CLEANLIFE have been very generous during this unprecedented time. Corporate Supporters help to increase moral of our staff and build strong relationships while having a meaningful impact on UH patients," explained Ryan Sowers, Development Officer for Corporate Relations at UH.

Earlier this summer, CLEANLIFE® made donations to the Norma Herr Women's Shelter and the Zelma George Family Center located in Cleveland. Both locations serve those trying to get back into productive roles in society. In addition, the company donated hand sanitizer and 3-ply masks to FARE-Cle, an organization that provides transportation to individuals with developmental disabilities.

CLEANLIFE got involved with PPE when the pandemic first hit in China. Miller was able to procure N95 and surgical masks when his LED lighting colleagues and contacts overseas advised this virus was going to be a problem. The company then registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to become authorized to sell these products and has begun kitting these products for distribution in vending machines, convenience stores, airports and other travel-centered locations.

For more information or to purchase PPE products or kits, check out the company's website at www.cleanlife.com , email [email protected] or call 1-800-316-2532.

CLEANLIFE® LLC is an FDA registered importer and distributor of PPE (FDA Registration #3014404166). CLEANLIFE® LED is a supplier of energy efficient LED lighting for commercial and residential applications.

