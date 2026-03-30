Cleanlogic Expands to CVS Pharmacy, Marking the Brand's Entry into Drugstore Retail

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleanlogic, the leading full-body bath and skincare tools brand, is proud to announce its launch at CVS Pharmacy, the brand's first retail partnership with a major drugstore and pharmacy chain. The debut brings six of Cleanlogic's best-selling skincare tools to thousands of CVS locations and on CVS.com.

Two of the brand's hero SKUs – the Exfoliating Stretch Cloth and Dual-Texture Body Exfoliator – will be available in 6,000+ CVS stores (6,550 locations). The full assortment of products will be stocked at 4,733 stores, expanding Cleanlogic's presence within the drugstore retail channel.

CVS' assortment of six high-performance, multi-tasking tools made for daily use include:

Detoxify Dual-Texture Body Exfoliator : A dual-texture charcoal exfoliator that promotes deep cleaning by washing away toxins, dead skin and impurities.

: A dual-texture charcoal exfoliator that promotes deep cleaning by washing away toxins, dead skin and impurities. Exfoliating Stretch Cloth (all 6,000+ stores) : A stretchy exfoliating cloth that expands up to three times the size of a standard washcloth, effectively cleaning hard-to-reach areas and leaving skin soft and smooth.

: A stretchy exfoliating cloth that expands up to three times the size of a standard washcloth, effectively cleaning hard-to-reach areas and leaving skin soft and smooth. Large Body Exfoliator : A shower body scrubber helps remove dirt, oil and other impurities building up in your pores, leaving skin feeling smooth and fresh.

: A shower body scrubber helps remove dirt, oil and other impurities building up in your pores, leaving skin feeling smooth and fresh. Dual-Texture Body Exfoliator (all 6,000+ stores) : A dual-texture exfoliator with a textured side to scrub away dirt, oils and dead skin and a soft terry side to clean sensitive areas.

: A dual-texture exfoliator with a textured side to scrub away dirt, oils and dead skin and a soft terry side to clean sensitive areas. Dual-Texture Facial Buffers : A two-sided exfoliating face pad featuring a soft microfiber side to help remove makeup, and a textured side to exfoliate and cleanse to reveal fresh, glowing skin.

: A two-sided exfoliating face pad featuring a soft microfiber side to help remove makeup, and a textured side to exfoliate and cleanse to reveal fresh, glowing skin. Sport Soap Saver: An exfoliating soap saver that effectively sloughs away dead skin cells, revealing a smoother, healthier complexion with every use, while extending the life of your bar soap.

"Launching at CVS Pharmacy is a pivotal moment as we continue elevating Cleanlogic's retail footprint," said Isaac Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of Cleanlogic. "CVS is an incredible partner for bringing accessible, reliable and high-quality skincare tools to more consumers who are looking to build simple, yet effective daily routines."

With a focus on practicality and performance, Cleanlogic's skincare tools are made to simplify everyday self-care. Thoughtfully designed for full-body shower and skincare routines, each product provides effective exfoliation and cleansing while integrating seamlessly into daily routines.

This rollout expands Cleanlogic's presence in the drugstore and pharmacy retail channel while reinforcing the brand's mission to provide practical, reusable and user-friendly products for all consumers. The launch continues Cleanlogic's tradition of delivering intentionally crafted tools to major retailers, all while supporting accessibility and positive community impact.

About Cleanlogic

Cleanlogic produces socially responsible bath and body care products worldwide. As a purpose driven company, Cleanlogic disrupts the category by innovating products that are good for your skin and soul. Exfoliators, sponges, facial care products, and more, we have everything needed for healthy, happy skin. And, through our Purchase to Employ initiative, a portion of sales from every purchase is reinvested to hire and train disabled team members. That's why Cleanlogic is the fastest growing global brand in the bath and body accessory industry. Cleanlogic products are available at major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Markets, HEB, and more. For more information, visit www.cleanlogic.com.

PR Contact:

Melander Marketing & Communications

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SOURCE Cleanlogic