Cleanlogic Reveals Its Relaunched 'Nice And Clean' Mission

AUDUBON, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleanlogic , the fastest-growing global bath and body care accessories manufacturer, announces a relaunch with new branding and product offerings to provide an enhanced, all-encompassing consumer experience. Cleanlogic, which saw 180 percent growth in 2020 alone, was built upon delivering innovative, sustainable, inclusive and socially responsible product experiences to consumers - such as featuring Braille across all packaging. These core values drive the brand's mission - Nice and Clean.

The relaunch incorporates a fresh, bold and modern look featuring a new logo and trend-forward fabric colors. Coinciding with the new packaging, the brand is introducing all-new sensitive skin products and enhanced facial exfoliation products as well as four distinctly enhanced product collections- Bath & Body, Sport, Detoxify and Sustainable - each identified by its own unique color and product enhancements such as charcoal-infused and certified organic cotton material.

Cleanlogic products continue to deliver superior quality and innovation including:

Stretch Fiber Technology™ , a patent-pending blend of materials that ensures a flexible full body exfoliating experience

, a patent-pending blend of materials that ensures a flexible full body exfoliating experience Antimicrobial Protection , which slows the spread of microorganisms such as bacteria and mold

, which slows the spread of microorganisms such as bacteria and mold Dual-Texture Exfoliators, designed with a textured side for deeper exfoliation and a microfiber side to smooth skin

Beyond feeling physically good after using Cleanlogic's products, consumers can also feel good about investing in a brand that truly takes conscious beauty to heart.

"Our mission is to be really good people who make a really good product that gets you really clean," said Isaac Shapiro, President and Co-CEO of Cleanlogic. "We believe feeling nice and clean is a basic human right and we want our products to reflect this 'Nice and Clean' position."

Inspired by co-founder Isaac Shapiro's mother, who lost her eyesight as a child, Cleanlogic is a pioneering beauty company in the U.S. and one of the first to feature functional braille on all product packaging as a way to support over 25 million people in the U.S. who are blind or have low vision. Additionally, a portion of all sales are donated to visually impaired organizations including American Foundation For the Blind.

As another testament to the brand's commitment to "be nice and clean," Cleanlogic is proud to house its own company-owned, Control Union-certified factory for all production that ensures fair trade and fair pay and hiring initiatives. The brand will expand its production footprint to the U.S. by introducing a Philadelphia-based factory later this year, in addition to the original factory in China.

Historically, the biggest barrier to people using body exfoliators was worry about harming the skin. Cleanlogic's 2021 relaunch sets out to educate the general public about the benefits of exfoliation, including softer, healthier and cleaner skin, all while amplifying the Nice and Clean mission.

The fusion of beauty and wellness is driving the skincare industry and as a result of the pandemic, people are focusing on their skincare routine more than ever before. Cleanlogic leads this movement with products that make your skin feel renewed, refreshed and ready for anything. The entire product portfolio is suitable for all skin types and is offered at an accessible price point starting at $5.00.

Beginning today, consumers can purchase the new Cleanlogic products at www.cleanlogic.com and Amazon.

About Cleanlogic:

Founded in 2001 by Isaac Shapiro and Mike Ghesser, Cleanlogic produces and sells sustainably made bath and body care products to its worldwide customer base. The company is the fastest growing global brand in the bath and body accessory industry and the top brand in that category in the U.S grocery channel. For more information, visit www.cleanlogic.com .

Consumers can feel good about investing in conscious beauty and experience the difference when using Cleanlogic.

