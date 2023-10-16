Cleanroom Consumables Market to grow by USD 5.31 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Rise in the adoption of cleanroom consumables in various industries to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cleanroom consumables market will grow by USD 5.31 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (safety consumables, cleaning consumables, and cleanroom stationery), end-user (semiconductor industry, pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, and advanced materials and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cleanroom Consumables Market 2023-2027

The rise in the adoption of cleanroom consumables in various industries is a key factor driving market growth. To preserve the quality and safety of products in various industries, clean rooms play an important role. These control areas shall be intended to minimize the risk of contamination and assure product production, processing, or handling in a sanitary and secure manner. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the cleanroom consumables market: 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Aramark, Berkshire Corp., CliniMed Holdings Ltd., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Contec Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dycem Ltd., Foamtec International WCC, High-Tech Conversions Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Micronclean Ltd., Micronova Manufacturing Inc., STERIS Plc., Terra Universal Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Valutek Inc.

The Cleanroom Consumables Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.78% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The advancements in materials and equipment for cleanroom applications is a major trend in the market.

The development of High-Performance Filter Media has been one of the most significant developments in materials for use in cleanrooms.

To ensure that air in the cleanroom environment is safe, these materials are intended to capture and retain particulates of various sizes.

In addition, other advances include the development of antimicrobial materials and coatings.

Significant Challenge

High operational costs associated with cleanrooms are significant challenges restricting market growth.

The complex design and construction of the equipment are one of the main factors contributing to increasing costs for cleanrooms .

To maintain a desired level of cleanliness and temperature control, cleaning rooms shall require specialized heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Furthermore, special materials that are resistant to particle drops and can easily be cleaned should be used in a cleanroom wall, ceiling, or floor.

Keg Segments:

The safety consumables segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. To avoid contamination, a clean room must be an enclosed environment which requires strict adherence to cleanliness standards. In a clean room, gloves are of great importance for safety. Safety clothing is an additional safety element in the cleanroom industry. To avoid particles or contaminants escaping from regular clothing, cleaning staff may wear special equipment such as coveralls and gowns. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample Report

