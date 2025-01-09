CleanSpark Achieves More Than 10,000 Bitcoin Held

10,097 bitcoin held in treasury, all produced from mining activity

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner® (the "Company"), today announced a significant milestone, achieving over 10,000 bitcoin in its treasury, all self-mined exclusively from its U.S.-based mining operations.

"Surpassing the 10,000-bitcoin mark reflects CleanSpark's commitment to operational excellence, strategic growth, and disciplined capital management," said Zach Bradford, Chief Executive Officer and President of CleanSpark. "This accomplishment is a direct result of our unwavering focus on scaling efficiently and responsibly. Every bitcoin in our treasury has been mined in the United States, supported by American energy and jobs—underscoring our dedication to sustainable growth and innovation in the global bitcoin ecosystem."

The milestone also highlights a 236% year-over-year increase in CleanSpark's bitcoin-denominated treasury, showcasing the company's ability to drive substantial growth in a dynamic market environment.

"This achievement is not just about a number, it is a direct reflection of the success of our financial strategy and how far our industry-leading operations have come, which have evolved since we mined our first bitcoin in December 2021," added Gary Vecchiarelli, Chief Financial Officer of CleanSpark. "As the digital asset landscape evolves, we are committed to using our bitcoin holdings in a manner that aligns with sound risk management principles and disciplined capital strategy. By avoiding unfavorable counterparty exposure and leveraging our bitcoin to lower our cost of capital, we are positioning CleanSpark as a leader in responsible financial innovation."

CleanSpark's achievement underscores its role as a key player in the bitcoin mining industry, setting new benchmarks for operational integrity and financial leadership. As the company continues to grow, its focus remains on driving long-term value for stakeholders while contributing to the ongoing development of the global bitcoin and digital asset ecosystem.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner®, is a market-leading, pure play Bitcoin miner with a proven track record of success. We own and operate a portfolio of mining facilities across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence and capital stewardship, we optimize our mining facilities to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by securing the most important finite, global asset – Bitcoin – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world. Visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

