CleanSpark Releases January 2026 Operational Update

Land and power agreement supports up to 600 MW transmission-level data center in Texas

"In January we continued to aggressively scale our power and land portfolio, grew our AI data center team with additional key talent, and supported local grids across the Southeast at our Bitcoin mining locations," said Matt Schultz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of CleanSpark. "We're progressing discussions with data center tenants in parallel with our efforts to secure the right power and sites that support relentless demand across AI and high-performance computing. By expanding in the right markets, we're positioning CleanSpark to grow responsibly and develop a best in class offering designed to scale with our partners and their needs."

Expands Texas Footprint with Land and Power Agreement

CleanSpark recently announced its definitive agreement to acquire up to 447 acres in Brazoria County, Texas, along with a long-term transmission facilities extension agreement. This positions the Company to develop a large-scale data center powered at the transmission level, supporting an initial 300 MW demand load with potential expansion of an additional 300 MW, for a total capacity of up to 600 MW. The closing is expected in Q1 2026, subject to customary conditions, including utility and property-related approvals.

The agreement marks the second Texas county in CleanSpark's portfolio. The Company previously acquired 271 acres and 285 MW in Austin County to support a next-generation data center campus.

Announces Q1 FY2026 Earnings Call

CleanSpark will discuss its fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results via a live webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

January 2026 Bitcoin Mining Highlights (Unaudited)

Production Metrics Bitcoin produced 573 Peak single day bitcoin production 21.77 Average daily bitcoin production 18.47 CY2026 bitcoin produced 573

Fleet Metrics Operational Hashrate1 50.0 EH/s Average operating hashrate 42.6 EH/s Peak efficiency of deployed fleet 16.07 J/Th Deployed fleet as of January 31 248,394

Bitcoin Treasury Metrics Total bitcoin holdings as of January 312 13,513 Total bitcoin sold 158.63 Total USD proceeds from sale of BTC2 $14,554,391 Average price per BTC sold $91,752

Power Portfolio Metrics GW under contract3 1.8 Utilized MW4 808



1Operational Hashrate refers to the highest hashrate historically achieved concurrently by all installed and functional miners that were: properly racked and configured, supported by energized infrastructure, and capable of actively contributing to our mining pool or directly to the Bitcoin network. 2As of January 31, 2026, CleanSpark's Bitcoin holdings were 13,513 in total (1,894 bitcoin of this amount was posted as collateral or as a receivable all related to derivative transactions). 3GW under contract includes all contracted power capacity for wholly owned or leased sites and excludes any other non-binding arrangements. 4Utilized MW represents the maximum megawatts used concurrently in support of the fleet's Operational Hashrate.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK), is a market-leading data center developer with a proven track record of success. We own a portfolio of more than 1.4 GW of power, land, and data centers across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence, and capital stewardship, we optimize our infrastructure to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by producing a global emerging critical resource – compute – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the success and performance of the Company's non-bitcoin data center activities and expansion into non-bitcoin infrastructure; completion of construction, regulatory approvals, and electrical power availability to achieve anticipated growth; the success and performance of the digital asset management and derivatives trading activities, which were only recently commenced; the success of our digital currency mining activities; bitcoin volatility; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in those filings. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

