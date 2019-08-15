CleanSpark adds support for Central American Markets

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSK), a microgrid company with advanced engineering, software, and controls for innovative distributed energy resource management systems, today announced the integration of Costa Rican tariffs in their proprietary mVSO (microgrid Value Stream Optimizer) software.

CleanSpark's proprietary mVSO software has integrated numerous electricity tariffs for the Costa Rican market. Specifically, several commercial and industrial tariffs from the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (English: Costa Rican Institute of Electricity) (ICE) and Compañia Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (English: National Power and Light Company) (CNFL), which serve most of the country. The integration of Costa Rican tariffs, in conjunction with new implementation details that have augmented mVSO's optimization logic increase mVSO's applicability to new and emerging markets.

"Integration of a Costa Rican solution is the first step in CleanSpark's longer-term plan to increase our deployment of systems in the greater Central American energy market," said Rich Inman, Director of Data Analytics. "In the last four years, Costa Rica has generated over 98% of its electricity from renewable sources, which makes the market particularly interesting. With an abundance of hydroelectric power in the wet season and the potential requirement for diesel backup in dry seasons, we see very different pricing signals from these tariffs. With the ability of mVSO to now derive new dispatch schedules in response to pricing signals in Costa Rica, our team can now maximize the efficiencies of the system according to the needs of our customers. It is fulfilling to see our solution provide increased value outside of the United States, as this allows us to identify which new markets are candidates for further development."

CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services, and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark's software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment.

For more information on CleanSpark, please visit http://www.cleanspark.com.

CleanSpark cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on CleanSpark's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential financial impact of its software improvements and the performance standards of CleanSpark's software and enterprise solutions. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CleanSpark that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated with the performance of CleanSpark's technology, the number of items delivered to customers and the timing of the shipments may not develop as we expect; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

