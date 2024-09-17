CleanSpark Acquires Two Additional Sites in Mississippi and Closes Second Site in Wyoming

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner® (the "Company") today announced it has acquired two Bitcoin mining sites and associated land near Clinton, Mississippi, and closed on its second site in Wyoming.

The Mississippi acquisitions have a combined purchase price of $5.775 million and will support a total of 16.5 MW. The sites are currently partially complete and the purchase price includes the cost to complete construction of the site infrastructure. The site will be delivered to the Company turnkey ready with an expected completion date of December 1, 2024. Upon completion and installation, the site will house S21 pro miners with an expected combined operating hashrate of approximately 1 exahashes per second (EH/s). The addition of these sites will bring the Company's data center portfolio in Mississippi to 60.5 MW.

On September 11, 2024, the Company closed on its previously announced 45 MW site in Wyoming. The site is expected to contribute an additional 3 EH/s to the Company's hashrate upon completion. The site will feature immersion-cooled Bitcoin mining data centers which will support the latest generation S21 immersion XPs.

"Including today's announcement, our operational capacity has soared over the last seven days totaling 211.5 MW of new capacity. That's an increase of nearly 38 percent, which will not only support our target of 37 EH/s by the end of 2024, but also our target of 50 EH/s in 2025," said Zach Bradford, CEO. "CleanSpark's rapid growth underscores our ongoing commitment to deliver long-term shareholder value."

