CleanSpark Announces Partnership with Solar and Storage Developer Symmetric Energy

In anticipation of the partnership, CleanSpark and Symmetric have already begun project development for off-grid residential projects to be managed by CleanSpark's patented mPulse intelligent controls for solar and storage. Additionally, the agreement provides that mVSO, CleanSpark's design and modeling software, is to be used to analyze upcoming projects and RFPs for Symmetric.

Amer Tadayon, CleanSpark's Chief Revenue Officer commented, "We are excited to announce another partnership with a well-established solar and storage developer in California. We believe that partnering with CleanSpark for design and controls software along with the co-marketing capabilities of our team will allow Symmetric to rapidly generate many more microgrid projects. With Symmetric, CleanSpark will be able to provide mPulse to a substantial number of projects through a trusted, existing relationship."

Elliott Jessup, Director of Business Development for Symmetric Energy stated, "We had identified the need to offer intelligent software and controls to provide energy security, resiliency and cost-avoidance to our long-term clientele. We analyzed a number of options and determined that CleanSpark's control solution will best provide our clients with savings, secure backup power, and even provide off-grid capabilities when the need arises. CleanSpark will provide us with the resources, relationships and technologies to ensure that the energy solutions are properly optimized to meet the needs of our discerning residential and commercial customers."

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software and controls technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. We have a suite of software solutions that provide end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications and energy management solutions. Our offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering and software consulting services.

About Symmetric:

Symmetric Energy provides custom tailored solutions to give your home or place of work energy independence and a level of energy cost savings that only a well-designed solar system can provide, please inquire directly at [email protected] or visit the website at https://www.symmetricenergy.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

CleanSpark cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on CleanSpark's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CleanSpark that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the successful integration of the partnership with Symmetric, the fitness of our energy software and solutions for this particular application or market, the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, ongoing demand for our software products and related services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

