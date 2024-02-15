CleanSpark Exceeds 14 EH/s as Sandersville Expansion Comes Online

100 MW of interruptible load now online, bringing increased grid services capabilities to Georgia

CleanSpark's operating hashrate has increased 40% since energization began early last week

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner™, today announced it has finished energizing the first 100 MW of its expansion in Sandersville, Georgia, increasing its fleetwide operating hashrate to over 14 exahashes per second (EH/s).

"I believe we have likely set an industry record for speed of machine deployment, thanks to the extraordinary grit and resolve exhibited by our teams and partners in Sandersville," said Zach Bradford, CEO. "The excitement around this expansion has been palpable. Not only are we bringing economic development to the community, but we also provide an important grid service because our load is interruptible and can be returned to the community at a moment's notice as we work in partnership with the utilities and power providers to help continue Georgia's legacy of abundant and resilient energy."

Bradford continued, "I'm also pleased to report that our teams have already been deployed to Mississippi to begin transitioning these sites into the CleanSpark portfolio. We look forward to sharing additional details about our most recent acquisitions in the coming weeks."

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner™. We own and operate data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Our infrastructure responsibly supports Bitcoin, the world's most important digital commodity and an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees and the communities we operate in. Visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Brittany Moore

702-989-7693

[email protected]

Media Contact

Eleni Stylianou

702-989-7692

[email protected]

