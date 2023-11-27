CleanSpark Executives to Discuss Fiscal Full Year 2023 Financial Results Via Webcast

CleanSpark, Inc.

27 Nov, 2023, 16:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner™, will discuss its fiscal year 2023 financial results via a live webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Results will be released after the close of regular trading on November 30, 2023.

To view the webcast, please visit www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Downloadable files, including transcripts, will be available on the company website 48 hours after the event.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner™. We own and operate data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Our infrastructure responsibly supports Bitcoin, the world's most important digital commodity and an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees and the communities we operate in. Visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Brittany Moore
702-989-7693
[email protected]

Media Contact
Eleni Stylianou
702-989-7694
[email protected]

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.

