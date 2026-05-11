CleanSpark Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2026 Results

Doubled MW under contract year-over-year including 585 MW of ERCOT-approved capacity

Increased Bitcoin holdings by 14% and average monthly hashrate by 18% year-over-year

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) ("CleanSpark" or the "Company"), today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"This quarter, we accelerated our digital infrastructure evolution across four key areas: land and power development, with ERCOT approval of 300 MW in Brazoria; leasing, with further progress in Georgia and beyond; financing, as market conditions remain constructive; and construction, as we continue developing the new parcel in Sandersville," said Matt Schultz, CEO and Chairman of CleanSpark. "Our objectives are clear: commercialize our AI/HPC-applicable assets, grow the portfolio, and continue mining efficiently to power CleanSpark's transformation."

"Our balance sheet remains a core competitive advantage as we execute CleanSpark's growth strategy," said Gary Vecchiarelli, President and CFO. "We ended the quarter in a strong liquidity position that not only supports our near-term execution pipeline but also preserves meaningful optionality as the AI/HPC and digital infrastructure landscape continues to evolve. Our ability to move quickly and decisively on power and land expansion opportunities, as well as potential site commercialization initiatives, is a direct result of the financial discipline we have maintained. We believe we are well positioned to allocate capital dynamically, capitalize on emerging infrastructure opportunities, and continue creating long-term shareholder value."

Financial Highlights: Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Quarterly revenues were $136.4 million, a decrease of $45.3 million, or 24.9%, from $181.7 million for the same prior fiscal quarter.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was ($378.3 million) or ($1.52) per basic share, compared to a net loss of ($138.8 million) or ($0.49) per basic share, for the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased to ($241.2 million) from ($57.8 million) from the same period a year ago.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of March 31, 2026

Assets

Cash: $260.3 million

Bitcoin : $925.2 million 2

: $925.2 million Total Current Assets: $1.1 billion

Total Mining Assets (including prepaid deposits and deployed miners): $807.9 million

Total Assets: $2.9 billion

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities: $133.1 million

Total Long-Term Debt, Net of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs: $1.8 billion

Total Liabilities: $1.9 billion

Total Stockholders' Equity: $1.0 billion

The Company had working capital of $1.0 billion as of March 31, 2026.

1See "Non-GAAP Measure" and the related reconciliation below.

2As of March 31, 2026, the Company's total HODL value was $925.2 million, consisting of current bitcoin, non-current bitcoin, and bitcoin held by counterparties related to collateral arrangements.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold its fiscal Q2 2026 earnings presentation and business update for investors and analysts today, May 11, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

Webcast URL: Click Here

The webcast will be accessible for at least 30 days on the Company's website and a transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website following the call.

Upcoming Investor Events

CleanSpark is scheduled to participate in the B. Riley Annual Investor Conference on May 21, 2026, the Macquarie AI Infrastructure Conference on June 10, 2026, and the Northland Growth Conference on June 23, 2026. If applicable, live presentation webcasts, replay information, and presentations will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK), is a market-leading data center developer with a proven track record of success. We control a portfolio of more than 1.8 GW of power, land, and data centers across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence, and capital stewardship, we optimize our infrastructure to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by producing a global emerging critical resource – compute – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the Company's evolving business strategy to expand into the market for high-performance computing ("HPC") and artificial intelligence ("AI") and other expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies, including the benefits of the Company's treasury management activities. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the risk that the electrical power available to the Company's facilities does not increase as expected; the success of the Company's bitcoin mining activities; the volatile and unpredictable cycles in the emerging and evolving industries in which the Company operates, including the volatility of BTC prices; increasing difficulty rates for bitcoin mining; bitcoin halving; our ability to execute on our business strategy, including our ability to diversify and expand into the market for HPC and AI solutions and data centers; our limited experience with respect to new markets we are entering, including the market for HPC and AI services; our ability to compete with our new HPC and AI services competitors; new or additional governmental regulation; the impacts of evolving global and U.S. trade policies and tariff regimes, including that there is uncertainty as to whether the Company will face materially increased tariff liability in respect of miners purchased since 2024 and in the future; the Company's ability to successfully complete acquisitions, including integration risks relating to completed and potential acquisitions and the ability to successfully deploy new miners; dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; dependency on third-party power providers for expansion efforts; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, including in respect of the new markets that the Company seeks to enter; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in those filings.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measure

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP. Our non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" excludes (i) impacts of interest, taxes, and depreciation; (ii) our share-based compensation expense, unrealized gains/losses on securities, and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration with respect to previously completed acquisitions, all of which are non-cash items that we believe are not reflective of our general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment, and the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; (iii) non-cash impairment losses related to long-lived assets; (iv) realized gains and losses on sales of equity securities, the amounts of which are directly related to the unrealized gains and losses that are also excluded; (v) legal fees related to litigation and various transactions, which fees management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing operating activities; (vi) gains and losses on disposal of assets, the majority of which are related to obsolete or unrepairable machines that are no longer deployed; (vii) gains and losses related to discontinued operations that would not be applicable to our future business activities; and (viii) severance expenses.

Management believes that providing this non-GAAP financial measure that excludes these items allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company's core business operating results and those of other companies, and provides the Company with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating its own core business operating results over different periods of time. In addition to management's internal use of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is also useful to investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management believes the foregoing to be the case even though some of the excluded items involve cash outlays and some of them recur on a regular basis (although management does not believe any of such items are normal operating expenses necessary to generate our bitcoin-related revenues). For example, we expect that share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, will continue to be a significant recurring expense over the coming years and is an important part of the compensation provided to certain employees, officers and directors.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating (loss) income or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Although management utilizes internally and presents Adjusted EBITDA, we only utilize that measure supplementally and do not consider it to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation of, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CLEANSPARK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value and share amounts)





March 31,

2026



September 30,

2025





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 260,287



$ 42,966

Restricted cash



3,213





3,490

Prepaid expense and other current assets



47,651





11,875

Bitcoin - current



674,447





966,829

Receivable from bitcoin collateral



111,940





294,648

Derivative investments



1,499





233

Total current assets

$ 1,099,037



$ 1,320,041















Bitcoin - noncurrent

$ 138,774



$ 222,614

Property and equipment, net



1,333,617





1,363,681

Operating lease right of use assets



5,324





4,254

Intangible assets, net



4,291





5,849

Deposits on miners and mining equipment



137,416





112,037

Other long-term assets



63,384





23,497

Goodwill



131,658





131,658

Total assets

$ 2,913,501



$ 3,183,631















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 18,058



$ 15,159

Accrued liabilities



101,531





117,544

Other current liabilities



10,994





6,096

Current portion of debt



2,485





176,570

Dividends payable



—





396

Total current liabilities

$ 133,068



$ 315,765

Long-term liabilities











Long-term debt, net of current portion, debt discount and debt issuance costs



1,788,196





644,586

Deferred income taxes



3,566





44,872

Other long-term liabilities



2,511





3,281

Total liabilities

$ 1,927,341



$ 1,008,504



CLEANSPARK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) (in thousands, except par value and share amounts)





March 31,

2026



September 30,

2025





(Unaudited)







Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized:











Series A shares; 2,000,000 authorized; 1,750,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference $0.02 per share)



2





2

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 298,964,590 and 296,087,533 shares issued; 256,599,199 and 284,327,598 shares outstanding, respectively



299





296

Additional paid-in capital



2,506,997





2,445,723

Accumulated deficit



(912,948)





(125,894)

Treasury stock at cost; 42,365,391 and 11,759,935 shares held, respectively



(608,190)





(145,000)

Total stockholders' equity



986,160





2,175,127















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,913,501



$ 3,183,631



CLEANSPARK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share amounts)



For the three months ended

March 31,



For the six months ended

March 31,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenues, net























Bitcoin mining revenue, net

$ 136,408



$ 181,712



$ 317,588



$ 344,018



























Costs and expenses























Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)



81,691





85,424





177,312





155,714

Professional fees



9,652





2,983





15,058





6,868

Payroll expenses



24,922





15,255





48,707





36,124

General and administrative expenses



16,105





11,736





31,547





21,790

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets



3,990





(2,230)





3,767





(3,021)

Loss (gain) on fair value of bitcoin, net



224,107





127,667





470,939





(90,539)

Depreciation and amortization



115,881





78,901





222,192





145,130

Indirect tax contingency expenses



1,731











4,893





—

Impairment expense - fixed assets



—





—





1,398





—

Impairment expense - other



4,008





—





4,008





—

Total costs and expenses

$ 482,087



$ 319,736



$ 979,821



$ 272,066



























(Loss) income from operations



(345,679)





(138,024)





(662,233)





71,952



























Other (expense) income























(Loss) gain on bitcoin collateral



(38,838)





—





(142,458)





42,493

(Loss) gain on derivative securities, net



(4,840)





(4,741)





6,955





(1,119)

Interest income



3,072





2,014





5,257





3,490

Interest expense



(2,054)





(1,267)





(5,750)





(2,826)

Other income (expense)



105





183





(131)





183

Total other (expense) income

$ (42,555)



$ (3,811)



$ (136,127)



$ 42,221



























(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense



(388,234)





(141,835)





(798,360)





114,173

Income tax (benefit) expense



(9,891)





(3,043)





(41,306)





6,174

(Loss) income from operations

$ (378,343)



$ (138,792)



$ (757,054)



$ 107,999



























Net (loss) income

$ (378,343)



$ (138,792)



$ (757,054)



$ 107,999



























Preferred stock dividends, including deemed dividend



30,000





—





30,000





5,141



























Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

$ (408,343)



$ (138,792)



$ (787,054)



$ 102,858



























Other comprehensive income, net of tax



—





2,946





—





2,978



























Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

$ (408,343)



$ (135,846)



$ (787,054)



$ 105,836



CLEANSPARK, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Continued) (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share amounts)



For the three months ended

March 31,



For the six months ended

March 31,





2026



2025



2026



2025

(Loss) income from continuing operations per common share - basic

$ (1.52)



$ (0.49)



$ (2.86)



$ 0.36



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



267,827,913





280,853,882





274,726,414





282,722,198



























(Loss) income from continuing operations per common share - diluted

$ (1.52)



$ (0.49)



$ (2.86)



$ 0.34



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



267,827,913





280,853,882





274,726,414





308,336,536



CLEANSPARK, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) ($ in thousands)

For the three months ended

March 31,



For the six months ended

March 31,

Reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

2026



2025



2026



2025

Net (loss) income

$ (378,343)



$ (138,792)



$ (757,054)



$ 107,999

Depreciation and amortization



115,881





78,901





222,192





145,130

Share-based compensation expense



12,055





3,101





24,186





6,122

(Loss) gain on derivative securities, net



4,840





4,741





(6,955)





1,119

Interest income



(3,072)





(2,014)





(5,257)





(3,490)

Interest expense



2,054





1,267





5,750





2,826

Other income



(105)





(183)





131





(183)

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets



3,990





(2,230)





3,767





(3,021)

Fees related to financing & business development transactions



5,068





258





5,270





631

Litigation & settlement related expenses



715





193





2,460





541

Severance and other



(132)





12





(100)





12

Income tax (benefit) expense



(9,891)





(3,043)





(41,306)





6,174

Indirect tax contingency expenses



1,731





—





4,893





—

Impairment expense - other



4,008





—





4,008





—

Impairment expense - fixed assets



—





—





1,398





—

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA*

$ (241,201)



$ (57,789)



$ (536,617)



$ 263,860





*We have not excluded our Loss (gain) on fair value of bitcoin, net or our (Loss) gain on bitcoin collateral which we record in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income as provided in ASC 350-60 and discussed in the Form 10-K. Loss (gain) on fair value of bitcoin, net totaled a loss of $224,107 and $127,667 in the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and a loss of $470,939 and a gain of $90,539 in the six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (Loss) gain on bitcoin collateral totaled a loss of $38,838 and $0 in the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and a loss of $142,458 and a gain of $42,493 in the six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Investor Relations Contact

Harry Sudock

702-989-7693

[email protected]

Media Contact

Eleni Stylianou

702-989-7694

[email protected]

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.