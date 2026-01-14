CleanSpark Expands Texas Footprint with Major Power Acquisition Near Houston to Support Scaled AI and HPC Development

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) ("CleanSpark" or the "Company"), announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire up to 447 acres of land in Brazoria County, Texas, and a long-term transmission facilities extension agreement, positioning the Company to develop a large-scale data center project with transmission-level power enabling a 300 MW demand load and potential capacity for further expansion of up to 300 MW totaling 600 MW. The closing is expected in Q1 2026, contingent upon, among other items, utility and property related approvals.

This transaction represents CleanSpark's second strategic development initiative in ERCOT's greater Houston region (first being Austin County), further establishing a regional power and infrastructure hub with more than 890 megawatts of aggregate potential utility capacity. Together, these sites are intended to support the development of large-scale, next-generation data center campuses designed for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads.

"The demand for scaled, AI-native compute continues to accelerate, and access to transmission-level power in strategically advantageous regions has become increasingly constrained," said Matt Schultz, CleanSpark's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "This agreement underscores our ability to source and secure high-quality power at scale while building regional density that is highly attractive to leading AI and compute customers. As we advance our development pipeline, our focus remains on creating durable infrastructure platforms capable of supporting long-term, multi-phase growth."

"Clustered capacity is a critical differentiator for customers planning large, multi-campus deployments," said Jeff Thomas, Senior Vice President of AI Data Centers at CleanSpark. "With this addition, we are approaching a gigawatt of total potential capacity in the Houston area. That scale, combined with our flexibility to deploy both in front of and behind the meter, positions us to deliver a true AI factory offering in one of the most important power markets in the country."

CleanSpark expects to continue advancing its Texas development portfolio while engaging with prospective co-location and compute partners seeking large, scalable campuses.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner®, is a market-leading data center developer with a proven track record of success. We own a portfolio of more than 1.4 GW of power, land, and data centers across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence and capital stewardship, we optimize our infrastructure to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by producing a global emerging critical resource – compute – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning the anticipated benefits of the acquisition announced in this press release . All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "goal," "target," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," "will" and other similar words and expressions, although the absence of these words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of CleanSpark's management and are inherently subject to a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy, including, but not limited to, conditions to the completion of the closing, such as utility and property related approvals, not being satisfied; closing of the transaction being delayed or not occurring at all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement; the Company being unable to achieve the anticipated benefits of the transaction; the acquired assets not performing as expected; the Company assuming unexpected risks and liabilities; significant transaction costs associated with the transaction; the Company's ability to diversify and expand into the data center development market; the Company's limited experience with respect to the new markets it seeks to enter, including the data center development market, and the other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in those filings, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

