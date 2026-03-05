CleanSpark Releases February 2026 Operational Update

Closes on Second Texas Campus, Adding 300 MW of ERCOT-Approved Capacity

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) ("CleanSpark" or the "Company"), today released its unaudited Bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ended February 28, 2026.

"In February, we meaningfully expanded our hyperscale-ready infrastructure platform with the closing of our second Texas campus, adding 300 megawatts of ERCOT-approved capacity to our contracted portfolio," said Matt Schultz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of CleanSpark. "This transaction strengthens our position as a scaled owner-operator of power-dense digital infrastructure in one of the most attractive power markets in North America. We are advancing our AI and high-performance compute initiatives while maintaining our focus on world-class operational excellence in bitcoin mining."

"We run our balance sheet the same way we run our operations: with conviction. Over the past 18 months, we have repurchased 20% of our own shares because we believe in what we are building," Schultz continued. "We have a flexible treasury strategy, optimized by DAM, generating real cash flow. We allocate deliberately, growing the portfolio and evolving our offering simultaneously, not sequentially."

Schultz concluded, "Our strategy remains consistent: generate predictable cash flow from disciplined mining operations today, monetize hyperscale-ready power and compute infrastructure through tenant-driven growth, and actively manage the balance sheet to preserve flexibility and amplify returns across cycles."

February 2026 Bitcoin Mining Highlights (Unaudited)

Production Metrics Bitcoin produced 568 Peak single day bitcoin production 23.84 Average daily bitcoin production 20.29 CY2026 bitcoin produced 1,141

Fleet Metrics Operational Hashrate1 50.0 EH/s Average operating hashrate 43.2 EH/s Peak efficiency of deployed fleet 16.07 J/Th Deployed fleet as of February 28 235,588

Bitcoin Treasury Metrics Total bitcoin holdings as of February 282 13,363 Total bitcoin sold from monthly production3 553.02 Total USD proceeds from sale of BTC3 $36,653,613 Average price per BTC sold $66,279

Power Portfolio Metrics GW under contract4 1.8 Utilized MW5 808

1Operational Hashrate refers to the highest hashrate historically achieved concurrently by all installed and functional miners that were:

properly racked and configured, supported by energized infrastructure, and capable of actively contributing to our mining pool or

directly to the Bitcoin network. 2As of February 28, 2026, CleanSpark's Bitcoin holdings were 13,363 in total (1,086 of this amount was posted as collateral or as a

receivable and all related to derivative transactions). 3Amounts do not include a BTC sale related to a delta neutral basis trade initiated in January of 165 bitcoin. 4GW under contract includes all contracted power capacity for wholly owned or leased sites and excludes any other non-binding

arrangements. 5Utilized MW represents the maximum megawatts used concurrently in support of the fleet's Operational Hashrate.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK), is a market-leading data center developer with a proven track record of success. We control a portfolio of more than 1.8 GW of power, land, and data centers across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence, and capital stewardship, we optimize our infrastructure to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by producing a global emerging critical resource – compute – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the success and performance of the Company's non-bitcoin data center activities and expansion into non-bitcoin infrastructure; completion of construction, regulatory approvals, and electrical power availability to achieve anticipated growth; the success and performance of the digital asset management and derivatives trading activities, which were only recently commenced; the success of our digital currency mining activities; bitcoin volatility; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in those filings. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

