CleanSpark Ranks in Navigant Research Top 10 Global Microgrid Rankings

Navigant research has profiled more than 75 companies operating in the microgrid space. The executive summary for the Navigant Research Leaderboard can be found at https://www.navigantresearch.com/research/navigant-research-leaderboard-microgrid-controls. The report based its conclusions on Strategy and Execution with specific focus on Vision, Business Model Innovation, Controls Philosophy, Project Performance, Controls Functionality and Project Portfolio. CleanSpark ranked number 10 in the top 15, trailing such industry-leading companies as Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and Schneider Electric, but leading powerhouses General Electric, Lockheed Martin, ABB and Eaton.

"We've been fortunate to have been included in multiple microgrid studies by Navigant Research over the past few years," said Bryan Huber, Chief Operations Officer at CleanSpark. "They've traced our early success back to the 'FractalGrid' at Camp Pendleton, closely watched us as we've progressed forward with new innovations for our commercial and industrial REIT clientele, and improved our software and control suite to focus on economic optimization and resiliency," he continued. "To be recognized as 'positioned to emerge as a leader' in this market by such a credible source as Navigant is an honor for all of our stakeholders."

About Navigant Research.

Navigant Research is a market research and consulting team that provides in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of these energy sectors.

For more information on Navigant Research, please visit http://www.navigantresearch.com.

About CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services, and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark's software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be and widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military and municipal, deployment.

For more information on CleanSpark, please visit http://www.cleanspark.com.

