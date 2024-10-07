CleanSpark Reaches 28.7 EH/s in Hashrate

Full operations have been materially restored from Hurricane Helene

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America's Bitcoin Miner® (the "Company"), today announced normal operations have resumed after 365 MW of power was shut down in the wake of Hurricane Helene. The Company's hashrate has since reached 28.7 EH/s.

"On behalf of the entire CleanSpark team and our community partners, I want to sincerely thank our amazing employees and utility workers for their incredible efforts in restoring power to the surrounding communities and the facilities that were impacted after Hurricane Helene. Your hard work, perseverance, and collaboration have been crucial in getting power back online at our sites swiftly and safely while still prioritizing the energy needs of the local community. We truly appreciate your dedication and commitment during this unprecedented time," said Zach Bradford, CEO.

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner®. We own and operate multiple data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Our infrastructure responsibly supports Bitcoin, the world's most important digital commodity and an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees and the communities we operate in. Visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

