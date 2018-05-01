CleanSpark Receives Two New United States Patents

The first Patent, "Establishing Communication and Power Sharing Links Between Components of a Distributed Energy System, US 9,941, 696 B2", awarded 4/10/2018, is a revolutionary patent that specifically addresses CleanSpark's engineering and data-analytics technologies, processes and procedures. The patent covers CleanSpark's ability to 'receive data from a plurality of sources within a microgrid, which is then analyzed to forecast power needs across the microgrid, or a combination of multiple 'fractal' microgrids, and then determining whether or when to share power with the requesting module.'

The second Patent, "Parallel Path Downdraft Gasifier Apparatus and Method, US 9,890, 340 B2", awarded 2/13/2018, further enhances CleanSpark's patent portfolio surrounding its proprietary gasification and waste-to-energy technologies.

"These additional Patents further address our commitment to the development and subsequent protection of our proprietary energy management, generation and distribution technologies," stated Zach Bradford, President of CleanSpark. "With the award of the patent surrounding our microgrid design, analytics and engineering, it acknowledges the unique and valuable methodologies we've incorporated to ensure maximum energy security, economic optimization, and financial benefit to our end customers," concluded Bradford.

CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services, and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark's software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military and municipal, deployment.

