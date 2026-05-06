CleanSpark Releases April 2026 Operational Update

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) ("CleanSpark" or the "Company"), today released its unaudited Bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ended April 30, 2026.

"April was another strong month that reinforced our confidence in the road ahead. Producing 640 bitcoin and averaging over 21 BTC per day reflects the scale and efficiency we've built into our mining operations. But what excites me most is what this infrastructure unlocks beyond mining," said CleanSpark CEO and Chairman Matt Schultz. "With 1.8 gigawatts under contract, we're advancing a multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure platform that we believe will define our next chapter. As we progress toward AI tenancy across multiple assets, we continue to make meaningful headway toward securing our first hyperscale customer, and the conversations we're having across the entire portfolio underscore the scarcity and quality of what we've assembled. Bitcoin mining funds the platform, AI monetizes it, and we intend to do both exceptionally well."

April 2026 Bitcoin Mining Highlights (Unaudited)

Production Metrics Bitcoin produced 640 Peak single day bitcoin production 22.38 Average daily bitcoin production 21.33 CY2026 bitcoin produced 2,439

Fleet Metrics Operational Hashrate1 50.0 EH/s Average operating hashrate 46.2 EH/s Peak efficiency of deployed fleet 16.07 J/Th Deployed fleet as of April 30 224,473

Power Portfolio Metrics GW under contract2 1.8 GW Utilized MW3 808 MW

Bitcoin Treasury Activity Total bitcoin holdings as of March 31 13,561 Bitcoin produced 640 Bitcoin sold at spot (53) Bitcoin sold pursuant to call exercises (550) Bitcoin sold related to delta neutral basis trade (145) Bitcoin acquired pursuant to put exercises - Bitcoin acquired related to delta neutral basis trade - Total bitcoin holdings as of April 304 13,453



Average price per bitcoin sold5 $74,807



1Operational Hashrate refers to the highest hashrate historically achieved concurrently by all installed and functional miners that were: properly racked and configured, supported by energized infrastructure, and capable of actively contributing to our mining pool or directly to the Bitcoin network. 2GW under contract includes all contracted power capacity for wholly owned or leased sites and excludes any other non-binding arrangements. 3Utilized MW represents the maximum megawatts used concurrently in support of the fleet's Operational Hashrate. 4As of April 30, 2026, CleanSpark's Bitcoin holdings were 13,453 in total, of which 1,565 was posted as collateral or as receivable and all related to derivative transactions. 5Average price calculated as net proceeds from bitcoin sold plus net premiums generated divided by total bitcoin sold.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK), is a market-leading data center developer with a proven track record of success. We control a portfolio of more than 1.8 GW of power, land, and data centers across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence, and capital stewardship, we optimize our infrastructure to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by producing a global emerging critical resource – compute – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the success and performance of the Company's non-bitcoin data center activities and expansion into non-bitcoin infrastructure; completion of construction, regulatory approvals, and electrical power availability to achieve anticipated growth; the success and performance of the digital asset management and derivatives trading activities; the success of our digital currency mining activities; bitcoin volatility; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in those filings. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Harry Sudock

702-989-7693

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Media Contact

Eleni Stylianou

702-989-7694

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SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.