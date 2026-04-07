CleanSpark Releases March 2026 Operational Update

Concludes quarter with nearly 1,800 bitcoin mined and an 11% increase in average monthly hashrate

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) ("CleanSpark" or the "Company"), today released its unaudited Bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ended March 31, 2026.

"March delivered strong operational momentum for CleanSpark, driven by seamless team execution, strategic advancements, and disciplined progress across our business," said Matt Schultz, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of CleanSpark. "We continue to make significant headway toward securing our first hyperscale customer in AI and high-performance computing, while actively building out our talent pipeline to support these high-margin growth initiatives. Our people remain the foundation of our competitive advantage. Meanwhile, our core Bitcoin mining and digital asset management operations generated robust cash flow that continues to fund these strategic investments and drive long-term shareholder value."

March 2026 Bitcoin Mining Highlights (Unaudited)

Production Metrics Bitcoin produced 658 Peak single day bitcoin production 23.01 Average daily bitcoin production 21.24 CY2026 bitcoin produced 1,799

Fleet Metrics Operational hashrate1 50.0 EH/s Average operating hashrate 47.3 EH/s Peak efficiency of deployed fleet 16.07 J/Th Deployed fleet as of March 31 224,473

Power Portfolio Metrics GW under contract2 1.8 GW Utilized MW3 808 MW

Bitcoin Treasury Activity Total bitcoin holdings as of February 28 13,363 Bitcoin produced 658 Bitcoin sold at spot (405) Bitcoin sold pursuant to call exercises (500) Bitcoin acquired pursuant to put exercises 300 Bitcoin acquired related to delta neutral basis trade 145 Total bitcoin holdings as of March 314 13,561



Average price per bitcoin sold5 $71,396

1Operational Hashrate refers to the highest hashrate historically achieved concurrently by all installed and functional miners that were: properly racked and configured, supported by energized infrastructure, and capable of actively contributing to our mining pool or directly to the Bitcoin network.

2GW under contract includes all contracted power capacity for wholly owned or leased sites and excludes any other non-binding arrangements.

3Utilized MW represents the maximum megawatts used concurrently in support of the fleet's Operational Hashrate.

4As of March 31, 2026, CleanSpark's Bitcoin holdings were 13,561 in total, of which 1,641 was posted as collateral or as receivable and all related to derivative transactions.

5Average price calculated as net proceeds from bitcoin sold plus net premiums generated divided by total bitcoin sold.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK), is a market-leading data center developer with a proven track record of success. We control a portfolio of more than 1.8 GW of power, land, and data centers across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence, and capital stewardship, we optimize our infrastructure to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by producing a global emerging critical resource – compute – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the success and performance of the Company's non-bitcoin data center activities and expansion into non-bitcoin infrastructure; completion of construction, regulatory approvals, and electrical power availability to achieve anticipated growth; the success and performance of the digital asset management and derivatives trading activities, which were only recently commenced; the success of our digital currency mining activities; bitcoin volatility; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in those filings. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Harry Sudock

702-989-7693

[email protected]

Media Contact

Eleni Stylianou

702-989-7694

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SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.